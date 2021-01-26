New York Mets
Trevor Bauer has in fact received an offer from the Mets | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino confirms that the Mets have officially sent free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer a contract offer but the value does not break Yankee...
Mets in talks with Jackie Bradley Jr. after losing out on George Springer
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 35s
Jackie Bradley Jr. isn’t George Springer, but he’s available as the best remaining option on the center field free-agent market. The Mets, in search of improved defense at the position, have
Gary Sheffield Feels Like A Hall Of Famer, Even If He Isn’t One
by: Lauren Theisen — Defector 3m
I’m having a near-impossible time finding much evidence that Gary Sheffield hit home runs in either of his two late-career seasons as a Detroit Tiger. Of course, the record books say that he hit 44 of his 509 career dingers in Motown. But Youtube,...
'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets.
New York Mets offer Trevor Bauer massive contract
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 2h
The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported.
Mets still pursuing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, source says | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon — Newsday 3h
The Mets remain in pursuit of free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer but have not made him a record offer, according to a source. A USA Today story initially said the Mets had made the 30-year-old righthande
The Mets Are Interested, But Should They Sign Trevor Bauer?
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 3h
The New York Mets may come away with two stars this offseason. Now they have reportedly made a formal offer to reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer
Lunch Time Links 1/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
$23.875M per from 2022-2025 is extremely palatable. darn..Realmuto will earn $20 million this year, and equal payments for the last four years. There are no opt outs or option years in the $115.5 million contract.#PhilliesBeat Writer / Columnist
NL East is stacked.Realmuto to Phillies confirmed. @CraigMish reported $115.5MBlogger / Podcaster
at least someone's breaking AAV records todaySource confirms: Realmuto in agreement with Phillies, five years, $115.5M. Record AAV for catcher. First: @CraigMish.Beat Writer / Columnist
THE BAT X projects J.T. Realmuto to have the second-best bat among catchers next year (Will Smith first). James McCann comes in at 43rd with an OPS that’s over 100 points lower. https://t.co/i1IYpAGGT1Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are definitely interested in Jackie Bradley Jr., as talks continue: https://t.co/vOxRB5oEoe via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
To the rest of the NL East when the Mets get Bauer.Misc
