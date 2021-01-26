Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
Trevor Bauer has in fact received an offer from the Mets | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino confirms that the Mets have officially sent free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer a contract offer but the value does not break Yankee...

New York Post
Mets in talks with Jackie Bradley Jr. after losing out on George Springer

by: Mike Puma New York Post 35s

Jackie Bradley Jr. isn’t George Springer, but he’s available as the best remaining option on the center field free-agent market. The Mets, in search of improved defense at the position, have

Defector
Gary Sheffield Feels Like A Hall Of Famer, Even If He Isn’t One

by: Lauren Theisen Defector 3m

I’m having a near-impossible time finding much evidence that Gary Sheffield hit home runs in either of his two late-career seasons as a Detroit Tiger. Of course, the record books say that he hit 44 of his 509 career dingers in Motown. But Youtube,...

Metro News
'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets. 

Sportsnaut
New York Mets offer Trevor Bauer massive contract

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 2h

The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported.

Newsday
Mets still pursuing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, source says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon Newsday 3h

The Mets remain in pursuit of free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer but have not made him a record offer, according to a source. A USA Today story initially said the Mets had made the 30-year-old righthande

Elite Sports NY
The Mets Are Interested, But Should They Sign Trevor Bauer?

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 3h

The New York Mets may come away with two stars this offseason. Now they have reportedly made a formal offer to reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 1/26/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

