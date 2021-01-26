New York Mets
JT Realmuto saga nearing conclusion, Phillies in mix - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 1h
The free-agency sweepstakes of All-Star catcher JT Realmuto is approaching its finale and the Philadelphia Phillies are still very much in the mix to retain the 29-year-old. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday that the “JT Realmuto...
Mets in talks with Jackie Bradley Jr. after losing out on George Springer
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 31s
Jackie Bradley Jr. isn’t George Springer, but he’s available as the best remaining option on the center field free-agent market. The Mets, in search of improved defense at the position, have
Gary Sheffield Feels Like A Hall Of Famer, Even If He Isn’t One
by: Lauren Theisen — Defector 3m
I’m having a near-impossible time finding much evidence that Gary Sheffield hit home runs in either of his two late-career seasons as a Detroit Tiger. Of course, the record books say that he hit 44 of his 509 career dingers in Motown. But Youtube,...
'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets.
Trevor Bauer has in fact received an offer from the Mets | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino confirms that the Mets have officially sent free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer a contract offer but the value does not break Yankee...
New York Mets offer Trevor Bauer massive contract
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 2h
The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported.
Mets still pursuing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, source says | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon — Newsday 3h
The Mets remain in pursuit of free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer but have not made him a record offer, according to a source. A USA Today story initially said the Mets had made the 30-year-old righthande
The Mets Are Interested, But Should They Sign Trevor Bauer?
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 3h
The New York Mets may come away with two stars this offseason. Now they have reportedly made a formal offer to reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer
Lunch Time Links 1/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
