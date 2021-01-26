Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Gary Sheffield Feels Like A Hall Of Famer, Even If He Isn’t One

by: Lauren Theisen Defector 3m

I’m having a near-impossible time finding much evidence that Gary Sheffield hit home runs in either of his two late-career seasons as a Detroit Tiger. Of course, the record books say that he hit 44 of his 509 career dingers in Motown. But Youtube,...

New York Post


Mets in talks with Jackie Bradley Jr. after losing out on George Springer

by: Mike Puma New York Post 25s

Jackie Bradley Jr. isn’t George Springer, but he’s available as the best remaining option on the center field free-agent market. The Mets, in search of improved defense at the position, have

Metro News


'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets. 

SNY Mets

Trevor Bauer has in fact received an offer from the Mets | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino confirms that the Mets have officially sent free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer a contract offer but the value does not break Yankee...

Sportsnaut


New York Mets offer Trevor Bauer massive contract

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 2h

The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported.

Newsday


Mets still pursuing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, source says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon Newsday 3h

The Mets remain in pursuit of free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer but have not made him a record offer, according to a source. A USA Today story initially said the Mets had made the 30-year-old righthande

Elite Sports NY


The Mets Are Interested, But Should They Sign Trevor Bauer?

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 3h

The New York Mets may come away with two stars this offseason. Now they have reportedly made a formal offer to reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer

Mack's Mets


Lunch Time Links 1/26/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

