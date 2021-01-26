New York Mets
J.T. Realmuto staying with Phillies on $115.5 million contract
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 2h
J.T. Realmuto is staying with the Phillies. Realmuto agreed on Tuesday to a five-year, $115.5 million contract to remain with Philadelphia, according to multiple reports. The $23.1 million average
Scouting Report - RHP - Kolby Kubichek
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 48s
Kolby Kubichek RHP 6-0 180 Texas 2020 Texas stat line - 4-G, 2-starts, 2-1, 1.34, 9.2-IP, 8...
Report: Realmuto, Phillies Agree To Five Year Reunion
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 1h
According to MLB Network's Craig Mish, the Philadelphia Phillies and catcher J.T. Realmuto have agreed to a five-year contract worth $115.5 million.Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports confirmeAccording to MLB Network's Craig Mish, the Philadelphia...
Mets in talks with Jackie Bradley Jr. after losing out on George Springer
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Jackie Bradley Jr. isn’t George Springer, but he’s available as the best remaining option on the center field free-agent market. The Mets, in search of improved defense at the position, have
Gary Sheffield Feels Like A Hall Of Famer, Even If He Isn’t One
by: Lauren Theisen — Defector 2h
I’m having a near-impossible time finding much evidence that Gary Sheffield hit home runs in either of his two late-career seasons as a Detroit Tiger. Of course, the record books say that he hit 44 of his 509 career dingers in Motown. But Youtube,...
'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 3h
Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets.
Trevor Bauer has in fact received an offer from the Mets | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino confirms that the Mets have officially sent free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer a contract offer but the value does not break Yankee...
New York Mets offer Trevor Bauer massive contract
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 4h
The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported.
Mets still pursuing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, source says | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon — Newsday 4h
The Mets remain in pursuit of free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer but have not made him a record offer, according to a source. A USA Today story initially said the Mets had made the 30-year-old righthande
New Post: Tony Watson Could Serve as Final Piece to Complete Mets Bullpen https://t.co/uedL1ywEy1 #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
"I bring some energy. I bring some enthusiasm and I hope that energy is instilled into the players" Terry Collins wanted to bring something special to the Mets when they hired him as manager in 2010 ⏮TV / Radio Network
-
logic says if MLB was really hurting for cash, they'd want more games, not less. the Cactus League ploy is simply an attempt to limit player salaries again in 2021 this essentially boils down to a skimming grift. and a transparent one, at thatBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @WGBBradio: Miss @WGBBsportstalk on Sunday? Listen Now! Host @CramerNY talks #Mets baseball with @TimBHealey, the @Mets beat writer for @NewsdaySports. Later Rob talks some #NYR and #Isles hockey, closing with some #Knicks basketball. https://t.co/mkpE0QowHIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Now that we know Realmuto eventually got his 5/$115M, I think we can feel even better about getting McCann for 4/$40M. Nice work by Sandy and co. Now, what to do with the other $70 million .... hmmm ....Catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a five-year, $115.5 million contract, sources confirm to ESPN. It always felt inevitable that Realmuto was coming back to Philly. Now it's official. @CraigMish was first with the agreement.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Back in 2012, after winning his 15th consecutive decision over two seasons, Nova said: "If you ask me, 'Who's the best pitcher in the world?' I say, 'Me.' You know, you have to believe it. That's why you win so many games." One of my favorite quotes ever.Ivan Nova has signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies, source confirms. He'll earn $1.5 million if he makes the club. First: @BNightengaleBeat Writer / Columnist
