New York Mets

Mets Merized
Report: Realmuto, Phillies Agree To Five Year Reunion

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 1h

According to MLB Network's Craig Mish, the Philadelphia Phillies and catcher J.T. Realmuto have agreed to a five-year contract worth $115.5 million.Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports confirmeAccording to MLB Network's Craig Mish, the Philadelphia...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Kolby Kubichek

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 59s

  Kolby Kubichek   RHP           6-0           180           Texas   2020 Texas stat line -  4-G, 2-starts, 2-1, 1.34, 9.2-IP, 8...

New York Post
Mets in talks with Jackie Bradley Jr. after losing out on George Springer

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Jackie Bradley Jr. isn’t George Springer, but he’s available as the best remaining option on the center field free-agent market. The Mets, in search of improved defense at the position, have

Defector
Gary Sheffield Feels Like A Hall Of Famer, Even If He Isn’t One

by: Lauren Theisen Defector 2h

I’m having a near-impossible time finding much evidence that Gary Sheffield hit home runs in either of his two late-career seasons as a Detroit Tiger. Of course, the record books say that he hit 44 of his 509 career dingers in Motown. But Youtube,...

Metro News
'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 3h

Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets. 

SNY Mets

Trevor Bauer has in fact received an offer from the Mets | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino confirms that the Mets have officially sent free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer a contract offer but the value does not break Yankee...

Sportsnaut
New York Mets offer Trevor Bauer massive contract

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 4h

The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported.

Newsday
Mets still pursuing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, source says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon Newsday 4h

The Mets remain in pursuit of free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer but have not made him a record offer, according to a source. A USA Today story initially said the Mets had made the 30-year-old righthande

    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 3m
    New Post: Tony Watson Could Serve as Final Piece to Complete Mets Bullpen https://t.co/uedL1ywEy1 #Mets #LGM #IBWAA
    Blogger / Podcaster
    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    "I bring some energy. I bring some enthusiasm and I hope that energy is instilled into the players" Terry Collins wanted to bring something special to the Mets when they hired him as manager in 2010 ⏮
    TV / Radio Network
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 6m
    logic says if MLB was really hurting for cash, they'd want more games, not less. the Cactus League ploy is simply an attempt to limit player salaries again in 2021 this essentially boils down to a skimming grift. and a transparent one, at that
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Sports Radio NY @sportsradiony 14m
    RT @WGBBradio: Miss @WGBBsportstalk on Sunday? Listen Now! Host @CramerNY talks #Mets baseball with @TimBHealey, the @Mets beat writer for @NewsdaySports. Later Rob talks some #NYR and #Isles hockey, closing with some #Knicks basketball. https://t.co/mkpE0QowHI
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 17m
    Now that we know Realmuto eventually got his 5/$115M, I think we can feel even better about getting McCann for 4/$40M. Nice work by Sandy and co. Now, what to do with the other $70 million .... hmmm ....
    Jeff Passan
    Catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a five-year, $115.5 million contract, sources confirm to ESPN. It always felt inevitable that Realmuto was coming back to Philly. Now it's official. @CraigMish was first with the agreement.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mark Feinsand @Feinsand 18m
    Back in 2012, after winning his 15th consecutive decision over two seasons, Nova said: "If you ask me, 'Who's the best pitcher in the world?' I say, 'Me.' You know, you have to believe it. That's why you win so many games." One of my favorite quotes ever.
    Mark Feinsand
    Ivan Nova has signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies, source confirms. He'll earn $1.5 million if he makes the club. First: @BNightengale
    Beat Writer / Columnist
