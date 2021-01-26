New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reports: Indians agree to re-sign 2B Cesar Hernandez - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
The Cleveland Indians have agreed to bring back second baseman Cesar Hernandez on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The deal, worth a reported $5 million with a club option for 2022, is pending a physical. Hernandez signed a one-year
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Baseball Hall of Fame 2021: How 8 ex-Yankees fared, including Andy Pettitte, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Bobby Abreu - nj.com
by: Randy Millerrmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The Yankees were well represented on this year's Hall of Fame ballot, and next year's will include two more alums - Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira.
The Worst Kind of Deja Vu
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
After living through all the awfulness of the MLB/Players Association attempts to play baseball this past year, it's not particularly comfor...
Remembering when Terry Collins took charge of the Mets in 2010 | Time Machine Tuesday | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Time Machine Tuesday pays a visit to November 23, 2010, when Terry Collins was introduced as the next manager of the New York Mets, and spoke to SNY’s Kevin ...
Tony Watson Could Serve as Final Piece to Complete Mets Bullpen
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 1h
In less than a month, the New York Mets will officially open their spring training facility in Port St. Lucie and will begin preparing for the 2021 campaign. However, they still need to make a fewIn less than a month, the New York Mets will...
Scouting Report - RHP - Kolby Kubichek
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Kolby Kubichek RHP 6-0 180 Texas 2020 Texas stat line - 4-G, 2-starts, 2-1, 1.34, 9.2-IP, 8...
Mets in talks with Jackie Bradley Jr. after losing out on George Springer
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
Jackie Bradley Jr. isn’t George Springer, but he’s available as the best remaining option on the center field free-agent market. The Mets, in search of improved defense at the position, have
Gary Sheffield Feels Like A Hall Of Famer, Even If He Isn’t One
by: Lauren Theisen — Defector 4h
I’m having a near-impossible time finding much evidence that Gary Sheffield hit home runs in either of his two late-career seasons as a Detroit Tiger. Of course, the record books say that he hit 44 of his 509 career dingers in Motown. But Youtube,...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Jose speaksCurt Schilling would be a disgrace to the Hall of FameBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BensOscarMath: Some personal news: After six wonderful seasons with the Dodgers, culminating in a World Series win, I am very excited to be joining the @Mets as Director of Baseball Analytics. (As always, my Twitter account is solely devoted to the Oscars & other award shows, not to baseball.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Maybe it isn’t wise to advocate for violence against journalists when they are the ones standing between you and the Hall of Fame. It’s lunacy to whine and complain when they then act with a conscience.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Not a good loser (and 71.1 percent means he had a great career)"I will not participate in the final year of voting. I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter." (The Hall of Fame did not accede to Marvin Miller's request to be removed from consideration.) https://t.co/d9yRHgceDDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: No Players Elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame https://t.co/NiaXGRd2S3 #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Curt Schilling in letter to the Hall of Fame: "I will not participate in the final year of voting. I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player.''Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets