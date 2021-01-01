Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Marcus Semien Signs One-Year Deal With Toronto Blue Jays

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 1h

Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesFree-agent shortstop Marcus Semien has signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Free-

That's So Mets Podcast
Bauer To Mets Heating Up; All-Time Biggest Bust Prospects

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 31m

Joe and Connor break down all the rumors around Trevor Bauer and the Mets. What would a short-term deal look like? Would they really exceed the luxury tax to sign him? Then the guys look ahead to other free agent options, two interesting trade...

Blogging Mets

No One Elected to the Hall of Fame

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 41m

The baseball writers have spoken, and just like my IBWAA brethren before them, they have decided not to elect anyone to the Hall of Fame this year. You may also like ...

Film Room
What the Mets need in their 'pen | 01/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 56m

The possibility of the Mets landing Trevor Bauer and a relief pitcher this offseason and more | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo

MLB: Mets.com
Wagner among Mets getting closer to HOF

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

Given the discourse surrounding the Hall of Fame cases of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and other polarizing candidates, it can be easy to lose sight of Billy Wagner’s candidacy, which is debatable in its own way. Some view Wagner as...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Drew Christo

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Drew Christo   RHP      6-2      225      Elkhorn HS (NE)     1-14-21  -  Baseball America   # 174   Drew Christo   Elkhorn (N...

Metro News
Reports: Indians agree to re-sign 2B Cesar Hernandez - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 3h

The Cleveland Indians have agreed to bring back second baseman Cesar Hernandez on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The deal, worth a reported $5 million with a club option for 2022, is pending a physical. Hernandez signed a one-year

Mike's Mets
The Worst Kind of Deja Vu

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 3h

After living through all the awfulness of the MLB/Players Association attempts to play baseball this past year, it's not particularly comfor...

