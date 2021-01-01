New York Mets
No One Elected to the Hall of Fame
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 41m
The baseball writers have spoken, and just like my IBWAA brethren before them, they have decided not to elect anyone to the Hall of Fame this year. You may also like ...
Bauer To Mets Heating Up; All-Time Biggest Bust Prospects
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 32m
Joe and Connor break down all the rumors around Trevor Bauer and the Mets. What would a short-term deal look like? Would they really exceed the luxury tax to sign him? Then the guys look ahead to other free agent options, two interesting trade...
What the Mets need in their 'pen | 01/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 56m
The possibility of the Mets landing Trevor Bauer and a relief pitcher this offseason and more | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo
Wagner among Mets getting closer to HOF
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
Given the discourse surrounding the Hall of Fame cases of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and other polarizing candidates, it can be easy to lose sight of Billy Wagner’s candidacy, which is debatable in its own way. Some view Wagner as...
Scouting Report - RHP - Drew Christo
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Drew Christo RHP 6-2 225 Elkhorn HS (NE) 1-14-21 - Baseball America # 174 Drew Christo Elkhorn (N...
Marcus Semien Signs One-Year Deal With Toronto Blue Jays
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesFree-agent shortstop Marcus Semien has signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Free-
Reports: Indians agree to re-sign 2B Cesar Hernandez - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 3h
The Cleveland Indians have agreed to bring back second baseman Cesar Hernandez on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The deal, worth a reported $5 million with a club option for 2022, is pending a physical. Hernandez signed a one-year
The Worst Kind of Deja Vu
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 3h
After living through all the awfulness of the MLB/Players Association attempts to play baseball this past year, it's not particularly comfor...
Hall of Fame tweeter #ithrow88According to twittter I was NOT elected to the baseball hall of fame. They will tell me I’m taken off the ballot next year, but I’d first like to announce that I’m REMOVING MYSELF from next years ballot and any going forward. #0%Beat Writer / Columnist
-
versatile cog. nice pickup.The Giants are close to a deal with veteran infielder Tommy La Stella, per sources. He would fill a big need for the lineup, adding a left-handed bat at second and third.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
sweeter than a Dan Haren splitterAccording to twittter I was NOT elected to the baseball hall of fame. They will tell me I’m taken off the ballot next year, but I’d first like to announce that I’m REMOVING MYSELF from next years ballot and any going forward. #0%Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Billy Wagner is inching closer to Cooperstown, but will it be enough? How those with Mets ties fared in Hall of Fame balloting: https://t.co/uLKJWx67FjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ted Simmons who eventually got in via the Veterans Committee also was knocked out by the 5 percent rule @billcenter reminds meGlad to see Torii Hunter, Mark Buehrle and Tim Hudson poll above 5 percent and thus remain on the ballot. While I didn’t vote for them the 5% rule is dumb and too many great players have been knocked out early by it (Bernie, Lofton, Edmonds, Whitaker, Grich, Delgado, many more)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Here are all the people who publicly voted for Curt Schilling, in case you're curious about whose work to avoid in the future: @PeteAbe, David Ammenheuser, @AmoreCourant, @aandro, @heartwriter29, @CAwesomeheimer, @DanBarbarisi, @ByPeterBarzilai, @SportsFanCoach1, @BobBaum7Beat Writer / Columnist
