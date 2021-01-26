Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
58723284_thumbnail

Wilson Ramos signs with Tigers

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1m

Former New York Mets backstop Wilson Ramos has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. The deal is worth $2M. Source: Jose F. Rivera

Mack's Mets
58722960_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Mason Erla

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 33m

  Mason Erla   RHP      6-4      220      Michigan State     2020 Michigan State Stats - 4-starts, 2-0, 1.04, 1.00, 26-IP, 42-K,...

New York Post
58722583_thumbnail

Where the Mets really stand with Trevor Bauer

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

In their attempt to build a championship-caliber rotation, the Mets await an answer from Trevor Bauer. The Mets’ interest in last year’s National League Cy Young award winner is substantial —

That's So Mets Podcast
58721823_thumbnail

Bauer To Mets Heating Up; All-Time Biggest Bust Prospects

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 2h

Joe and Connor break down all the rumors around Trevor Bauer and the Mets. What would a short-term deal look like? Would they really exceed the luxury tax to sign him? Then the guys look ahead to other free agent options, two interesting trade...

Blogging Mets

No One Elected to the Hall of Fame

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 2h

The baseball writers have spoken, and just like my IBWAA brethren before them, they have decided not to elect anyone to the Hall of Fame this year. You may also like ...

Film Room
58721433_thumbnail

What the Mets need in their 'pen | 01/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

The possibility of the Mets landing Trevor Bauer and a relief pitcher this offseason and more | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo

MLB: Mets.com
58721207_thumbnail

Wagner among Mets getting closer to HOF

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3h

Given the discourse surrounding the Hall of Fame cases of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and other polarizing candidates, it can be easy to lose sight of Billy Wagner’s candidacy, which is debatable in its own way. Some view Wagner as...

Mets Merized
58721001_thumbnail

Marcus Semien Signs One-Year Deal With Toronto Blue Jays

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 3h

Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesFree-agent shortstop Marcus Semien has signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Free-

