Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets 'Favorites' to Land Cy Young-Winning SP
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 51m
Amid differing reports about the offer the New York Mets made to free-agent starter Trevor Bauer , USA Today 's Bob Nightengale offered an update Tuesday night that pointed in a positive direction...
Puma: If Offers Are Comparable, Trevor Bauer Prefers Mets
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 2h
According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Trevor Bauer, who is weighing his options for his next contract with spring training three weeks away, would choose to play for the Mets if the offersAccording to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Trevor...
Wilson Ramos signs with Tigers
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
Former New York Mets backstop Wilson Ramos has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. The deal is worth $2M. Source: Jose F. Rivera
Scouting Report - RHP - Mason Erla
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Mason Erla RHP 6-4 220 Michigan State 2020 Michigan State Stats - 4-starts, 2-0, 1.04, 1.00, 26-IP, 42-K,...
Where the Mets really stand with Trevor Bauer
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
In their attempt to build a championship-caliber rotation, the Mets await an answer from Trevor Bauer. The Mets’ interest in last year’s National League Cy Young award winner is substantial —
Bauer To Mets Heating Up; All-Time Biggest Bust Prospects
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 4h
Joe and Connor break down all the rumors around Trevor Bauer and the Mets. What would a short-term deal look like? Would they really exceed the luxury tax to sign him? Then the guys look ahead to other free agent options, two interesting trade...
No One Elected to the Hall of Fame
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 4h
The baseball writers have spoken, and just like my IBWAA brethren before them, they have decided not to elect anyone to the Hall of Fame this year.
What the Mets need in their 'pen | 01/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
The possibility of the Mets landing Trevor Bauer and a relief pitcher this offseason and more | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo
Source: Kolten Wong’s market is heating up, amid all of today’s infield movement. The Cardinals, Tigers, Mariners, Rays, Cubs, and Phillies are among the teams to check in on the 30-year-old free agent who has back-to-back NL Gold Gloves at 2B. @MLBNetwork @MLBBlogger / Podcaster
-
