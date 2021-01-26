New York Mets
Mets are ‘favorites’ to sign Trevor Bauer
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 55m
The New York Mets have money to spend in free agency, and they could be ready to use it on Trevor Bauer. They are the favorites for him.
Tsuyoshi Shinjo: Early 2000's Mets Japanese Outfielder (2001/2003)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Tsuyoshi Shinjo was born January 28, 1972 in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. He was one of the best defensive center fielders of the 1990's in ...
Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets 'Favorites' to Land Cy Young-Winning SP
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 2h
Amid differing reports about the offer the New York Mets made to free-agent starter Trevor Bauer , USA Today 's Bob Nightengale offered an update Tuesday night that pointed in a positive direction...
Puma: If Offers Are Comparable, Trevor Bauer Prefers Mets
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 3h
According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Trevor Bauer, who is weighing his options for his next contract with spring training three weeks away, would choose to play for the Mets if the offersAccording to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Trevor...
Wilson Ramos signs with Tigers
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 3h
Former New York Mets backstop Wilson Ramos has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. The deal is worth $2M. Source: Jose F. Rivera
Scouting Report - RHP - Mason Erla
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Mason Erla RHP 6-4 220 Michigan State 2020 Michigan State Stats - 4-starts, 2-0, 1.04, 1.00, 26-IP, 42-K,...
Where the Mets really stand with Trevor Bauer
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
In their attempt to build a championship-caliber rotation, the Mets await an answer from Trevor Bauer. The Mets’ interest in last year’s National League Cy Young award winner is substantial —
Bauer To Mets Heating Up; All-Time Biggest Bust Prospects
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 5h
Joe and Connor break down all the rumors around Trevor Bauer and the Mets. What would a short-term deal look like? Would they really exceed the luxury tax to sign him? Then the guys look ahead to other free agent options, two interesting trade...
On @GEICO SportsNite, @martinonyc joins @mmargaux8 to give us the latest update on all things Mets - the latest on Trevor Bauer, a possible Steven Matz trade & the pursuit of Jackie Bradley Jr.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Last three seasons, 2018 to 2020: Shane Bieber: 406.1 IP, 139 ERA+, 3.06 FIP, 25.3 K-BB% Trevor Bauer: 461.1 IP, 144 ERA+, 3.38 FIP, 21.9 K-BB% Aaron Nola: 486.0 IP, 138 ERA+, 3.46 FIP, 19.7 K-BB% Patrick Corbin: 467.2 IP, 129 ERA+, 3.15 FIP, 21.1 K-BB%Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: All these shortstops signing everywhere tonight while the Mets are like:Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
-
