Mets Rumors: Conflicting reports regarding offers to Trevor Bauer

by: Paul Myron Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

It was a busy Tuesday morning on the hot stove section of Mets Twitter. New York Mets rumors took another interesting turn, with the latest involving the b...

Ex-Mets GM joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation as COO

by: Jeff Passan, ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m

Former Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has been hired as the new chief operating officer for Roc Nation Sports.

Roc Nation Hires Former Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen as COO

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, former New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen has been hired as Roc Nation Sports' chief operating officer, rejoining the athlete representation industrAccording to Jeff Passan of ESPN, former New York...

Steve Cohen: Involvement in GameStop stock situation won't affect Mets - CBSSports.com

by: Chris Bengel CBS Sports 4m

Mets fans still haven't forgotten about the Wilpons' involvement with Bernie Madoff

Axe: No class in Cooperstown for Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021 - syracuse.com

by: Brent Axebaxe@syracuse.com Syracuse 8m

Brent Axe writes about the issues surrounding the Baseball Hall of Fame's induction process.

MLB rumors: Ex-Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen lands a new job, which is a lot like one of his old jobs - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10m

The New York Mets fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in November after Steve Cohen completed his purchase of the club.

Mike's Mets -- The Worst Kind of Deja Vu

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 18m

  By  Mike Steffanos  January 26, 2021  After living through all the awfulness of the MLB/Players Association attempts to play baseball this...

Ex-Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen becoming COO of Roc Nation Sports

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 32m

For his next move, Brodie Van Wagenen has reconnected with a very famous old friend. Van Wagenen, whom the Mets dismissed as their general manager on November 6, will become the COO and Head of

Wednesday catch-all thread (1/27/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

Please use this thread to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish.

