New York Mets

ESPN
Mets promote assistant GM Scott to acting GM

by: Associated Press ESPN 18m

The Mets promoted assistant general manager Zack Scott to acting GM on Wednesday, eight days after GM Jared Porter was fired.

amNewYork
Mets promote Zack Scott to interim general manager | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 5m

The New York Mets have promoted assistant general manager Zack Scott to the role of interim GM, the team announced Wednesday. 

Deadspin
The GameStop revolution probably won’t sink Steve Cohen and the Mets, but

by: Sam Fels Deadspin 6m

The hope for the little guy, which all of us are, is that one day hell would come to breakfast for the hedge-fund tools that are pretty close to ruining baseball, the country, and the globe. And at that point, through some inexplicable force that...

Mets Merized
So You Think You Know The Mets: Cooperstown Edition!

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 11m

As most of you have heard and as Tim Ryder reported here on MMO, there will be no new players making their way to Cooperstown this year.After years and years of electing players who were bordeAs most of you have heard and as Tim Ryder reported here...

WFAN
Mets Name Zack Scott Acting General Manager

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 14m

Scott joined the organization as the club’s senior vice president/assistant general manager on Dec. 23, 2020.

The Score
Mets promote Zack Scott to acting GM

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 18m

The New York Mets named Zack Scott as their acting general manager, the team announced Wednesday.Scott, 43, became New York's senior vice president and assistant general manager in December 2020 after spending 17 years with the Boston Red Sox."Zack...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets name Zack Scott acting GM

by: N/A MLB: Mets 18m

The Mets announced on Wednesday that Zack Scott will serve as the acting General Manager beginning immediately. Scott joined the organization as the club’s Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager on Dec. 23, 2020. “Zack has plenty of...

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets name Zack Scott acting general manager to replace Jared Porter, who was fired for sexting - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 18m

The New York Mets fired general manager Jared Porter last week, after ESPN detailed how he had sexted a reporter in 2016.

