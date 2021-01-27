New York Mets
Mets name Zack Scott acting GM
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 17m
The Mets announced on Wednesday that Zack Scott will serve as the acting General Manager beginning immediately. Scott joined the organization as the club’s Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager on Dec. 23, 2020. “Zack has plenty of...
The New York Mets have promoted assistant general manager Zack Scott to the role of interim GM, the team announced Wednesday.
The hope for the little guy, which all of us are, is that one day hell would come to breakfast for the hedge-fund tools that are pretty close to ruining baseball, the country, and the globe. And at that point, through some inexplicable force that...
As most of you have heard and as Tim Ryder reported here on MMO, there will be no new players making their way to Cooperstown this year.After years and years of electing players who were bordeAs most of you have heard and as Tim Ryder reported here...
Scott joined the organization as the club’s senior vice president/assistant general manager on Dec. 23, 2020.
The New York Mets named Zack Scott as their acting general manager, the team announced Wednesday.Scott, 43, became New York's senior vice president and assistant general manager in December 2020 after spending 17 years with the Boston Red Sox."Zack...
The Mets promoted assistant general manager Zack Scott to acting GM on Wednesday, eight days after GM Jared Porter was fired.
The New York Mets fired general manager Jared Porter last week, after ESPN detailed how he had sexted a reporter in 2016.
