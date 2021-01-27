New York Mets
Mets Showing Interest In Aaron Loup
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets are reportedly turning their focus to lefty Aaron Loup after missing out on Brad Hand. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Two reasons the Mets should not sign Trevor Bauer this offseason
by: Andrew Pistone — Franchise Sports 15m
MLB offseason news. New York Mets reasons to sign Trevor Bauer. Free agency rumors, Mets offseason moves in 2021.
MLB rumors: Will Cubs keep Kris Bryant?; Yankees, Mets bolster bullpens - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella — CBS Sports 30m
Here is Wednesday's hot stove buzz
Mets sign free agent LHP Aaron Loup
by: John Trupin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m
The Mets have identified their lefty specialist.
Report: Mets agree to 1-year deal with Loup
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 36m
The New York Mets agreed to a deal with left-hander Aaron Loup, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.Loup's deal, which is pending a physical, is for one year, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Financials are still unknown.The Mets turned...
Mets agree to one-year deal with lefty reliever Aaron Loup | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 42m
The New York Mets have agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed reliever Aaron Loup, as first reported by Joel Sherman of MLB Network.
The New York Mets name Zack Scott as interim General Manager | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 43m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports the Mets have named Zack Scott as their interim GM. Martino explains how Scott assumed GM duties in recent weeks and the...
Mets sign a lefty reliever
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 46m
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that Left Hander Aaron Loup and the Mets have agreed to a deal. The details to the contract have yet to be released, however it is still pending a physica…
Report: Mets Sign LHP Aaron Loup to One-Year Deal
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 48m
Updated 3:48 PM ESTAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets and left-handed reliever Aaron Loup are "in agreement" on a deal to bring the 33-year-old to Queens.Per JoeUpdated 3:48 PM EST According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic,
"Zack has plenty of championship experience to draw upon." https://t.co/PyMKsEhVt1 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
Larry Fine lives!We're excited to commemorate the special MLB Players produced video of the Project WeatherStationMoon, featuring Dr. Rocks, Paul DeJong and Julian Edwards! (All proceeds from the sale of this card will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities) https://t.co/qKrxw6qX6Y https://t.co/I3HWPbYq9xTV / Radio Personality
Stupid cheap Mets got some used PS3 games at Game Stop.We've agreed to terms on a 1-year contract with 3-time World Series Champion and 5-time All-Star LHP Jon Lester. 🔗 // https://t.co/iY4Fzx2XzJ https://t.co/5jfyiKkaEyBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Aaron Loup is now in agreement with the Mets, pending a physical: https://t.co/OKquQ4evmaBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets name Zack Scott acting general manager: https://t.co/mZoyZquIKo via @DPLennonBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: Former #Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen joins Roc Nation Sports | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/nhhTNx56rJ https://t.co/ZM0DP8NVvIBeat Writer / Columnist
