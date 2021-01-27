Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Why Francisco Lindor extension should be Mets' next order of offseason business - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 49m

Lindor, the biggest name to be traded this winter, is eligible for free agency next offseason

Franchise Sports
Two reasons the Mets should not sign Trevor Bauer this offseason

by: Andrew Pistone Franchise Sports 15m

MLB offseason news. New York Mets reasons to sign Trevor Bauer. Free agency rumors, Mets offseason moves in 2021.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Will Cubs keep Kris Bryant?; Yankees, Mets bolster bullpens - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella CBS Sports 30m

Here is Wednesday's hot stove buzz

Amazin' Avenue
Mets sign free agent LHP Aaron Loup

by: John Trupin SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m

The Mets have identified their lefty specialist.

The Score
Report: Mets agree to 1-year deal with Loup

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 37m

The New York Mets agreed to a deal with left-hander Aaron Loup, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.Loup's deal, which is pending a physical, is for one year, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Financials are still unknown.The Mets turned...

amNewYork
Mets agree to one-year deal with lefty reliever Aaron Loup | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 42m

The New York Mets have agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed reliever Aaron Loup, as first reported by Joel Sherman of MLB Network. 

SNY Mets

The New York Mets name Zack Scott as interim General Manager | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 43m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports the Mets have named Zack Scott as their interim GM. Martino explains how Scott assumed GM duties in recent weeks and the...

Mets Junkies
Mets sign a lefty reliever

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 46m

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that Left Hander Aaron Loup and the Mets have agreed to a deal. The details to the contract have yet to be released, however it is still pending a physica…

Mets Merized
Report: Mets Sign LHP Aaron Loup to One-Year Deal

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 48m

Updated 3:48 PM ESTAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets and left-handed reliever Aaron Loup are "in agreement" on a deal to bring the 33-year-old to Queens.Per JoeUpdated 3:48 PM EST According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic,

