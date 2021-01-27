Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
58744241_thumbnail

Mets sign Aaron Loup after missing out on top target

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets’ predominantly right-handed bullpen has shifted a tad to the left. After missing last weekend on the top lefty reliever on the market, Brad Hand, the team reached agreement Wednesday with

More Recent New York Mets Articles

ESPN NY Mets Blog
58747105_thumbnail

Reports: Mets, reliever Loup agree to 1-year deal

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 11m

Left-hander reliever Aaron Loup, who was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA for Tampa Bay last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Mets, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times
58746932_thumbnail

George Springer Chose Blue Jays Because 'This Team Is Built to Win'

by: David Waldstein NY Times 20m

Springer, 31, was part of a youth movement with the Houston Astros. The Blue Jays hope he will be the veteran leader the team needs.

Metro News
58746000_thumbnail

Mets agree to one-year deal with lefty reliever Aaron Loup | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

The New York Mets have agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed reliever Aaron Loup, as first reported by Joel Sherman of MLB Network. 

Film Room
58745339_thumbnail

Top Prospects: Allan, NYM | 01/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

2021 MLB.com Top Prospects: Matt Allan generates easy velocity, makes fast adjustments and has the ingredients to be a frontline starter

Daily News
58744682_thumbnail

Left-handed reliever Aaron Loup finalizing deal with Mets: source - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

The Mets lost three-time All-Star and bullpen target Brad Hand to the Nationals this week, and quickly pivoted to another solid left hander.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Bleacher Report
58744511_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Aaron Loup Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Stint with Rays

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 2h

The New York Mets reportedly added a left-handed arm to their bullpen on Wednesday. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB .com, the National League East team reached an agreement with Aaron Loup , pending a physical...

Elite Sports NY
58744479_thumbnail

MLB Free Agency: New York Mets agree with LHP Aaron Loup

by: Josh Benjamin Elite Sports NY 2h

Aaron Loup will sign a one-year deal with the New York Mets, further boosting the team's stronger bullpen.

Mack's Mets
58744274_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Ma’Khail Hilliard

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Ma’Khail Hilliard   RHP 6-5   150 LSU     Prospect Live  -     2020 LSU stat line -  1-app, 1-0, 0.00, 1.00, 1-IP, 1-K     Hilli...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets