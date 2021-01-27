In other words, you’ve driven out Carig, Hermann and now your roommate. Come to think of it, you haven’t been on our radio broadcasts in a couple of years. Might be time for some deep introspection.

Tim Healey My Lithuanian roommate has delivered devastating news: She plans to move out at the end of March, when our lease ends, opting to live alone. It will be the end of an era (three years!). With spring training nearing, we have just a few weeks left here. She says she will miss me.