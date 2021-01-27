New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
George Springer Chose Blue Jays Because 'This Team Is Built to Win'
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 12m
Springer, 31, was part of a youth movement with the Houston Astros. The Blue Jays hope he will be the veteran leader the team needs.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Reports: Mets, reliever Loup agree to 1-year deal
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m
Left-hander reliever Aaron Loup, who was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA for Tampa Bay last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Mets, according to multiple reports.
Mets agree to one-year deal with lefty reliever Aaron Loup | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 59m
The New York Mets have agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed reliever Aaron Loup, as first reported by Joel Sherman of MLB Network.
Top Prospects: Allan, NYM | 01/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
2021 MLB.com Top Prospects: Matt Allan generates easy velocity, makes fast adjustments and has the ingredients to be a frontline starter
Left-handed reliever Aaron Loup finalizing deal with Mets: source - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The Mets lost three-time All-Star and bullpen target Brad Hand to the Nationals this week, and quickly pivoted to another solid left hander.
Mets Rumors: Aaron Loup Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Stint with Rays
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 2h
The New York Mets reportedly added a left-handed arm to their bullpen on Wednesday. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB .com, the National League East team reached an agreement with Aaron Loup , pending a physical...
MLB Free Agency: New York Mets agree with LHP Aaron Loup
by: Josh Benjamin — Elite Sports NY 2h
Aaron Loup will sign a one-year deal with the New York Mets, further boosting the team's stronger bullpen.
Scouting Report - RHP - Ma’Khail Hilliard
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Ma’Khail Hilliard RHP 6-5 150 LSU Prospect Live - 2020 LSU stat line - 1-app, 1-0, 0.00, 1.00, 1-IP, 1-K Hilli...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @Noahsyndergaard: Hobbies include ice baths, being shirtless…. and reading. Now starting #NoahsBookClub. Dropping the first book on Feb. 1st. Let’s Read. 🍎⚡️ https://t.co/DYjygxZX8HBeat Writer / Columnist
-
with it..Hobbies include ice baths, being shirtless…. and reading. Now starting #NoahsBookClub. Dropping the first book on Feb. 1st. Let’s Read. 🍎⚡️ https://t.co/DYjygxZX8HBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I truly have not seen the #Mets fan base more divided on a free agent than Trevor Bauer. I haven’t encountered anyone in the middle. People seemingly either REALLY want him or REALLY don’tMinors
-
Hobbies include ice baths, being shirtless…. and reading. Now starting #NoahsBookClub. Dropping the first book on Feb. 1st. Let’s Read. 🍎⚡️Prospect
-
In other words, you’ve driven out Carig, Hermann and now your roommate. Come to think of it, you haven’t been on our radio broadcasts in a couple of years. Might be time for some deep introspection.My Lithuanian roommate has delivered devastating news: She plans to move out at the end of March, when our lease ends, opting to live alone. It will be the end of an era (three years!). With spring training nearing, we have just a few weeks left here. She says she will miss me.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JimBowdenGM: Davey Johnson former #MLB Manager and player is doing well in his recovery of Covid-19 finally turning the corner. He thanks everyone for all their prayers and kind words ....saying the prayers were needed and worked. #Reds #Mets #Orioles #Dodgers #Braves #Phillies #CubsSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets