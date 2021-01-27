Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
George Springer Chose Blue Jays Because 'This Team Is Built to Win'

by: David Waldstein NY Times 12m

Springer, 31, was part of a youth movement with the Houston Astros. The Blue Jays hope he will be the veteran leader the team needs.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Reports: Mets, reliever Loup agree to 1-year deal

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m

Left-hander reliever Aaron Loup, who was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA for Tampa Bay last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Mets, according to multiple reports.

Metro News
Film Room
Top Prospects: Allan, NYM | 01/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

2021 MLB.com Top Prospects: Matt Allan generates easy velocity, makes fast adjustments and has the ingredients to be a frontline starter

Daily News
Bleacher Report
Elite Sports NY
Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Ma’Khail Hilliard

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Ma’Khail Hilliard   RHP 6-5   150 LSU     Prospect Live  -     2020 LSU stat line -  1-app, 1-0, 0.00, 1.00, 1-IP, 1-K     Hilli...

