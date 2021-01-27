New York Mets
New York Mets trade Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for 3 prospects | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 50m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explains the decision by the Mets to trade lefty pitcher Steven Matz to the Blue Jays in exchange for three pitching prospects: ...
Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays; push to sign Trevor Bauer could be next - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 38m
The lefty Matz fortifies the Toronto rotation
Blue Jays Acquire Steven Matz in Trade With Mets
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 13m
Matz, 29, went 0-5 in six starts with a 9.68 ERA in 2020. He's 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA in 107 starts for his career.
New York Mets Trade Steven Matz to the Blue Jays for 3 Prospects
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 14m
The New York Mets have traded Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for a trio of pitching prospects. Could that pave the way for another move
Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays for three pitchers
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 17m
In a move that seems to suggest a big signing is in the cards, the Mets dealt Steven Matz to the Blue Jays for Sean Reid-Foley and two minor leaguers. Matz was terrible in the shortened 2020 season…
Blue Jays acquire starter Matz from Mets in exchange for trio of prospects
by: The Canadian Press — CBC Sports 24m
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed pitcher Steven Matz in a trade with the New York Mets. The Blue Jays announced the deal, that will see right-handed pitchers Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski head to the Mets, on...
Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays for three pitchers, financial flexibility | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 32m
The New York Mets announced Wednesday night that they traded southpaw pitcher Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a trio of right-handed
Mets dealt Matz. Saved money.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 36m
New acting regional General Manager Z. Michael Scott is not messing around. In his first big move he saved the Mets some money! MetsPolice is brought to you by GameStop. For the best in video games, GameStop FLUSHING, N.Y., January 27, 2021 — The...
Toronto Blue Jays acquire LHP Steven Matz from New York Mets - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 42m
The Mets have traded Steven Matz to the Blue Jays for prospects, sources confirmed to the Daily News on Wednesday night. MLB.com reported the Mets will receive right-handers Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski in the deal.
RT @Ozymetsdias: @MetsJunkies I'd go with underrated rather than unfairly hatedBlog / Website
Best of luck to Steven Matz in Toronto. Last season was ugly, but overall he was a serviceable starter — and at times a lot more. A three-time Clemente Award nominee, Matz’s work through his Tru32 Foundation with FDNY, NYPD & others speaks for itself. https://t.co/WLLYbX76uNBeat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Zack Scott Acting @Mets GM https://t.co/HtQkCR1SXLBlogger / Podcaster
Here was Wednesday for the Mets: Zack Scott was named acting GM; Lefty reliever Aaron Loup signed a one-year contract; Steven Matz got traded to Toronto for three minor league pitchers. Bet you can't wait until Thursday. Except there is still 47 minutes left in Wednesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
Today's #Mets stories ... Matz trade and what's next: https://t.co/qBWiCyiT1o Mets add much-needed lefty: https://t.co/Z8obg96Bmc Mets name Scott acting GM: https://t.co/c0rYYUWecK Brodie's cool new gig: https://t.co/81krlXiElZBeat Writer / Columnist
Today on the Mets beat, we started with a former GM now working with Jay-Z and ended with a Steven Matz trade. What could possibly be next?Beat Writer / Columnist
