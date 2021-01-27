Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

cbc.ca
58750639_thumbnail

Blue Jays acquire starter Matz from Mets in exchange for trio of prospects

by: The Canadian Press CBC Sports 25m

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed pitcher Steven Matz in a trade with the New York Mets. The Blue Jays announced the deal, that will see right-handed pitchers Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski head to the Mets, on...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

CBS Sports

Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays; push to sign Trevor Bauer could be next - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 39m

The lefty Matz fortifies the Toronto rotation

Sports Illustrated
58750841_thumbnail

Blue Jays Acquire Steven Matz in Trade With Mets

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 13m

Matz, 29, went 0-5 in six starts with a 9.68 ERA in 2020. He's 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA in 107 starts for his career.

Elite Sports NY
43372040_thumbnail

New York Mets Trade Steven Matz to the Blue Jays for 3 Prospects

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 15m

The New York Mets have traded Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for a trio of pitching prospects. Could that pave the way for another move

Mets 360
58750745_thumbnail

Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays for three pitchers

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 18m

In a move that seems to suggest a big signing is in the cards, the Mets dealt Steven Matz to the Blue Jays for Sean Reid-Foley and two minor leaguers. Matz was terrible in the shortened 2020 season…

amNewYork
57449939_thumbnail

Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays for three pitchers, financial flexibility | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 32m

The New York Mets announced Wednesday night that they traded southpaw pitcher Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a trio of right-handed

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
The Mets Police
58750485_thumbnail

Mets dealt Matz. Saved money.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37m

New acting regional General Manager Z. Michael Scott is not messing around. In his first big move he saved the Mets some money! MetsPolice is brought to you by GameStop. For the best in video games, GameStop FLUSHING, N.Y., January 27, 2021 — The...

Daily News
58750421_thumbnail

Toronto Blue Jays acquire LHP Steven Matz from New York Mets - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 42m

The Mets have traded Steven Matz to the Blue Jays for prospects, sources confirmed to the Daily News on Wednesday night. MLB.com reported the Mets will receive right-handers Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski in the deal.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets