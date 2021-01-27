New York Mets
Source: Mets Acquire Three Prospects For Steven Matz
by: Joseph Hill — Mets Minors 52m
The Mets have traded starting pitcher Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for prospects Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski. Our very own Michael Mayer of Metsmerized and Mets Minors
Mets trade LHP Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 young arms
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 21m
NEW YORK (AP) — In a deal between two of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers Wednesday night. New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor...
Steven Matz Trade A Mistake
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 50m
One of the things the New York Mets said they were prioritizing depth. That included starting pitching depth. When the Mets traded Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays, they undid some of that. Yes…
Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays; push to sign Trevor Bauer could be next - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 3h
The lefty Matz fortifies the Toronto rotation
Mets Trade LHP Steven Matz To Blue Jays For 3 Young Arms
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 52m
New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor league right-handers Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Díaz in a move that could signal the Mets are pursuing a pricey free agent.
Steven Matz Trade: Mets Acquire Three Prospects From Blue Jays
by: Ben Badler — Baseball America 1h
The Blue Jays added another arm late Wednesday night, acquiring Steven Matz from the Mets.
New York Mets Sign Left-Hander Aaron Loup
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h
The New York Mets added left-hander pitcher Aaron Loup to their bullpen after missing out on Brad Hand twice this offseason.
Did trading Steven Matz clear the way for the Mets to sign Trevor Bauer? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On SportNite, Andy Martino explains what trading Steven Matz means for the Mets signing Trevor Bauer, what kind of contract he could get, and the current sta...
