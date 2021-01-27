Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors

Source: Mets Acquire Three Prospects For Steven Matz

by: Joseph Hill Mets Minors

The Mets have traded starting pitcher Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for prospects Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski. Our very own Michael Mayer of Metsmerized and Mets Minors

NBC Sports
Mets trade LHP Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 young arms

by: Associated Press NBC Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — In a deal between two of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers Wednesday night. New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor...

Mets Daddy

Steven Matz Trade A Mistake

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy

One of the things the New York Mets said they were prioritizing depth. That included starting pitching depth. When the Mets traded Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays, they undid some of that. Yes…

CBS Sports

Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays; push to sign Trevor Bauer could be next - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports

The lefty Matz fortifies the Toronto rotation

WFAN
Mets Trade LHP Steven Matz To Blue Jays For 3 Young Arms

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN

New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor league right-handers Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Díaz in a move that could signal the Mets are pursuing a pricey free agent.

Baseball America
Steven Matz Trade: Mets Acquire Three Prospects From Blue Jays

by: Ben Badler Baseball America

The Blue Jays added another arm late Wednesday night, acquiring Steven Matz from the Mets.

LWOS Baseball

New York Mets Sign Left-Hander Aaron Loup

by: Matthew Rothman Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball

The New York Mets added left-hander pitcher Aaron Loup to their bullpen after missing out on Brad Hand twice this offseason.

SNY Mets

Did trading Steven Matz clear the way for the Mets to sign Trevor Bauer? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets

On SportNite, Andy Martino explains what trading Steven Matz means for the Mets signing Trevor Bauer, what kind of contract he could get, and the current sta...

