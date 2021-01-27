New York Mets
New York Mets deal Steven Matz to Jays for three pitchers
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 2h
With the New York Mets reportedly chasing free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, they cleared a spot in their rotation Wednesday.
STS Ep. 10: No Springer, No Hand! WHAT'S NEXT?
by: N/A — Subway To Shea 2h
The NY Mets missed out on signing two of their top targets: George Springer and Brad Hand. However, that doesn't mean the Front Office job is done yet. Is Trevor Bauer a part of the solution? Will Michael Conforto & Francisco Lindor get contract...
Mets trade LHP Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 young arms
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
NEW YORK (AP) — In a deal between two of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers Wednesday night. New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor...
Steven Matz Trade A Mistake
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
One of the things the New York Mets said they were prioritizing depth. That included starting pitching depth. When the Mets traded Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays, they undid some of that. Yes…
Source: Mets Acquire Three Prospects For Steven Matz
by: Joseph Hill — Mets Minors 3h
The Mets have traded starting pitcher Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for prospects Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski. Our very own Michael Mayer of Metsmerized and Mets Minors
Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays; push to sign Trevor Bauer could be next - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 4h
The lefty Matz fortifies the Toronto rotation
Mets Trade LHP Steven Matz To Blue Jays For 3 Young Arms
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 3h
New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor league right-handers Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Díaz in a move that could signal the Mets are pursuing a pricey free agent.
Steven Matz Trade: Mets Acquire Three Prospects From Blue Jays
by: Ben Badler — Baseball America 3h
The Blue Jays added another arm late Wednesday night, acquiring Steven Matz from the Mets.
Long Island legend with the game-winner. Love to see it bro! @tobias31Player
If the Angels aren't in on Bauer, then it's hard to see a clear fit for him beyond the Mets right now. Interesting stuff in here on why the Angels are out. Money, yes, but also his past relationship with Mickey Callaway.Why a Bauer-#Angels union has never made sense https://t.co/o9dSSrNZD9Beat Writer / Columnist
Why Loup was a more Logical Get than Hand https://t.co/MCzbkwyCjVBlog / Website
RT @kileymcd: Tired: Mets clearing space under CBT to go get Bryant or Bauer Wired: Cohen freeing up capital for a complex derivatives bet to own the rapscallions on r/wallstreetbets https://t.co/H0Kfi09yAjBeat Writer / Columnist
Yahoo on the lack of diversity in Mets Front Office https://t.co/FWGx9tCIkuBlogger / Podcaster
SCOOTERSooooooo, what's the best nickname in baseball? https://t.co/at5ELUUWza https://t.co/pToKSQ7QcGBlogger / Podcaster
