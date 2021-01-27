Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets deal Steven Matz to Jays for three pitchers

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 2h

With the New York Mets reportedly chasing free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, they cleared a spot in their rotation Wednesday.

Subway To Shea
58542420_thumbnail

STS Ep. 10: No Springer, No Hand! WHAT'S NEXT?

by: N/A Subway To Shea 2h

The NY Mets missed out on signing two of their top targets: George Springer and Brad Hand. However, that doesn't mean the Front Office job is done yet. Is Trevor Bauer a part of the solution? Will Michael Conforto & Francisco Lindor get contract...

NBC Sports
58752374_thumbnail

Mets trade LHP Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 young arms

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

NEW YORK (AP) — In a deal between two of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers Wednesday night. New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor...

Mets Daddy

Steven Matz Trade A Mistake

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

One of the things the New York Mets said they were prioritizing depth. That included starting pitching depth. When the Mets traded Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays, they undid some of that. Yes…

Mets Minors

Source: Mets Acquire Three Prospects For Steven Matz

by: Joseph Hill Mets Minors 3h

The Mets have traded starting pitcher Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for prospects Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski. Our very own Michael Mayer of Metsmerized and Mets Minors

CBS Sports

Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays; push to sign Trevor Bauer could be next - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 4h

The lefty Matz fortifies the Toronto rotation

WFAN
55873677_thumbnail

Mets Trade LHP Steven Matz To Blue Jays For 3 Young Arms

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 3h

New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor league right-handers Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Díaz in a move that could signal the Mets are pursuing a pricey free agent.

Baseball America
58750101_thumbnail

Steven Matz Trade: Mets Acquire Three Prospects From Blue Jays

by: Ben Badler Baseball America 3h

The Blue Jays added another arm late Wednesday night, acquiring Steven Matz from the Mets.

