The Daily Fix: 1/28
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 42m
The Mets had a pretty big Wednesday, so let’s jump into the first edition of “The Daily Fix” and recap what happened… First they promoted Zack Scott the GM position. While some felt this coul…
New York Mets reach deal with left-handed reliever Aaron Loup
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 31m
The New York Mets have reached a deal with left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Loup, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
STS Ep. 10: No Springer, No Hand! WHAT'S NEXT?
by: N/A — Subway To Shea 3h
The NY Mets missed out on signing two of their top targets: George Springer and Brad Hand. However, that doesn't mean the Front Office job is done yet. Is Trevor Bauer a part of the solution? Will Michael Conforto & Francisco Lindor get contract...
Mets trade LHP Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 young arms
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 4h
NEW YORK (AP) — In a deal between two of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers Wednesday night. New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor...
Steven Matz Trade A Mistake
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
One of the things the New York Mets said they were prioritizing depth. That included starting pitching depth. When the Mets traded Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays, they undid some of that. Yes…
Source: Mets Acquire Three Prospects For Steven Matz
by: Joseph Hill — Mets Minors 5h
The Mets have traded starting pitcher Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for prospects Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski. Our very own Michael Mayer of Metsmerized and Mets Minors
Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays; push to sign Trevor Bauer could be next - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 6h
The lefty Matz fortifies the Toronto rotation
Mets Trade LHP Steven Matz To Blue Jays For 3 Young Arms
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 5h
New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor league right-handers Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Díaz in a move that could signal the Mets are pursuing a pricey free agent.
