New York Mets

Yankees’ Reggie Jackson trashes Curt Schilling: ‘Freedom of speech got your a-- out of Cooperstown, bro!’ - nj.com

by: Randy Millerrmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 12m

Hate-spewing postseason pitching legend Curt Schilling got what he deserves being passed over for Hall of Fame election again, New York Yankees great Reggie Jackson tells NJ Advance Media.

MLB rumors: Blue Jays are legitimate AL East threat to Yankees after trading for Mets’ Steven Matz - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 12m

The Toronto Blue Jays traded for left-hander Steven Matz on Wednesday, adding another piece to a team built to contend in 2021.

Rising Apple

Mets News: Steven Matz traded for a nice haul of three prospects

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 21m

The New York Mets surprised a lot of fans Wednesday night when they pulled off a trade with one of their biggest offseason rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. T...

Mack's Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/28/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 23m

  Good Morning.  Happy Birthday  Tsuyoshi Shinjo .  Mets Trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays for three pitchers, sign a lefty relief p...

Sportsnaut
New York Mets reach deal with left-handed reliever Aaron Loup

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 2h

The New York Mets have reached a deal with left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Loup, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Mets Junkies
The Daily Fix: 1/28

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

The Mets had a pretty big Wednesday, so let’s jump into the first edition of “The Daily Fix” and recap what happened… First they promoted Zack Scott the GM position. While some felt this coul…

Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 10: No Springer, No Hand! WHAT'S NEXT?

by: N/A Subway To Shea 5h

The NY Mets missed out on signing two of their top targets: George Springer and Brad Hand. However, that doesn't mean the Front Office job is done yet. Is Trevor Bauer a part of the solution? Will Michael Conforto & Francisco Lindor get contract...

NBC Sports
Mets trade LHP Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 young arms

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 6h

NEW YORK (AP) — In a deal between two of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers Wednesday night. New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor...

Mets Daddy

Steven Matz Trade A Mistake

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 6h

One of the things the New York Mets said they were prioritizing depth. That included starting pitching depth. When the Mets traded Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays, they undid some of that. Yes…

