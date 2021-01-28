New York Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/28/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 24m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Tsuyoshi Shinjo . Mets Trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays for three pitchers, sign a lefty relief p...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB rumors: Blue Jays are legitimate AL East threat to Yankees after trading for Mets’ Steven Matz - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 13m
The Toronto Blue Jays traded for left-hander Steven Matz on Wednesday, adding another piece to a team built to contend in 2021.
Mets News: Steven Matz traded for a nice haul of three prospects
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 22m
The New York Mets surprised a lot of fans Wednesday night when they pulled off a trade with one of their biggest offseason rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. T...
New York Mets reach deal with left-handed reliever Aaron Loup
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 2h
The New York Mets have reached a deal with left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Loup, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
The Daily Fix: 1/28
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
The Mets had a pretty big Wednesday, so let’s jump into the first edition of “The Daily Fix” and recap what happened… First they promoted Zack Scott the GM position. While some felt this coul…
STS Ep. 10: No Springer, No Hand! WHAT'S NEXT?
by: N/A — Subway To Shea 5h
The NY Mets missed out on signing two of their top targets: George Springer and Brad Hand. However, that doesn't mean the Front Office job is done yet. Is Trevor Bauer a part of the solution? Will Michael Conforto & Francisco Lindor get contract...
Mets trade LHP Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 young arms
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 6h
NEW YORK (AP) — In a deal between two of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers Wednesday night. New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor...
Steven Matz Trade A Mistake
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
One of the things the New York Mets said they were prioritizing depth. That included starting pitching depth. When the Mets traded Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays, they undid some of that. Yes…
recent video of new NYM right-hander Yennsy Diaz throwing. Diaz sits around 97 with his heater, drops a mid-70s curve, and a low-90s changeupBeat Writer / Columnist
Beat Writer / Columnist
Beat Writer / Columnist
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Tsuyoshi Shinjo. Mets Trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 pitchers, sign a LH relief pitcher as the Angels may be out on Trevor Baurer. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/28/2021 https://t.co/NSjQC3Og0bBlogger / Podcaster
