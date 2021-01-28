New York Mets
Why Loup was a more Logical Get than Hand
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 29m
The Mets lost out on Hand to the Nats, reportedly because of the role Hand would get with the Mets. Although Hand is obviously the better arm, Aaron Loup is the better fit for this team. Hand is a …
Inside the numbers of Trevor Bauer’s 2020 Cy Young season | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 11m
On BNNY, Sarah Langs takes a deeper look at the numbers behind Trevor Bauer’s 2020 Cy Young season and the likelihood he can do it again. Plus, Anthony Recke...
Tom Brennan - AS A METS FAN, I AM THANKFUL WE HAVE THE REMARKABLE JEFF MCNEIL ON OUR SIDE
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 12m
Before my article, one guy just traded by the Mets started his career a remarkable 11-1, but then followed with a distinctly unremarkable (o...
Noah Syndergaard’s Book Club?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 29m
Is this real? A head-fake? I saw my #1 follower tweet about it yesterday but thought it was some sort of gag. The Daily News Remnant wrote about it. How is this going to work? Each month, Syndergaard will announce a new book on his social media...
Masahiro Tanaka says goodbye to Yankees, agrees to deal with former team in Japan, report says - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 57m
Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was a free agent this winter after completing a seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees.
Morning Briefing: Bauer Could Make Decision In Next 10 Days
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good Morning, Mets fans!Let's check out what went on in Mets land on Wednesday!Latest Mets NewsAs Michael Mayer of Metsmerized first reported, the Mets have traded left-handed starter StGood Morning, Mets fans! Let's check out what went on in Mets...
MLB rumors: Blue Jays are legitimate AL East threat to Yankees after trading for Mets’ Steven Matz - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The Toronto Blue Jays traded for left-hander Steven Matz on Wednesday, adding another piece to a team built to contend in 2021.
Mets News: Steven Matz traded for a nice haul of three prospects
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets surprised a lot of fans Wednesday night when they pulled off a trade with one of their biggest offseason rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. T...
