New York Mets

SNY Mets
58757008_thumbnail

Inside the numbers of Trevor Bauer’s 2020 Cy Young season | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 7m

On BNNY, Sarah Langs takes a deeper look at the numbers behind Trevor Bauer’s 2020 Cy Young season and the likelihood he can do it again. Plus, Anthony Recke...

Mack's Mets
58756974_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - AS A METS FAN, I AM THANKFUL WE HAVE THE REMARKABLE JEFF MCNEIL ON OUR SIDE

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 8m

Before my article, one guy just traded by the Mets started his career a remarkable 11-1, but then followed with a distinctly unremarkable (o...

The Mets Police
58756689_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard’s Book Club?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 25m

Is this real?  A head-fake?  I saw my #1 follower tweet about it yesterday but thought it was some sort of gag.  The Daily News Remnant wrote about it. How is this going to work? Each month, Syndergaard will announce a new book on his social media...

Mets Junkies
58756683_thumbnail

Why Loup was a more Logical Get than Hand

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 25m

The Mets lost out on Hand to the Nats, reportedly because of the role Hand would get with the Mets. Although Hand is obviously the better arm, Aaron Loup is the better fit for this team. Hand is a …

nj.com
57992594_thumbnail

Masahiro Tanaka says goodbye to Yankees, agrees to deal with former team in Japan, report says - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 52m

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was a free agent this winter after completing a seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees.

Mets Merized
56981557_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Bauer Could Make Decision In Next 10 Days

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 1h

Good Morning, Mets fans!Let's check out what went on in Mets land on Wednesday!Latest Mets NewsAs Michael Mayer of Metsmerized first reported, the Mets have traded left-handed starter StGood Morning, Mets fans! Let's check out what went on in Mets...

nj.com
58755125_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Blue Jays are legitimate AL East threat to Yankees after trading for Mets’ Steven Matz - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The Toronto Blue Jays traded for left-hander Steven Matz on Wednesday, adding another piece to a team built to contend in 2021.

Rising Apple

Mets News: Steven Matz traded for a nice haul of three prospects

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The New York Mets surprised a lot of fans Wednesday night when they pulled off a trade with one of their biggest offseason rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. T...

