All Signs Pointing to Mets Signing Trevor Bauer
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
The Mets are in a prime position to sign Trevor Bauer in free agency and Ben Fadden tells us why the Cy Young winner could be heading to Queens.
Mets Rumors: Trevor Bauer Contract Offer Likely to Be Less Than Record $36M AAV
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 5m
The New York Mets have reportedly made an offer to pitcher Trevor Bauer worth less than the record annual value of $36 million and only for three or four years, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network...
Blue Jays Add Even More Rotation Depth in Trade for Steven Matz
by: Tony Wolfe — FanGraphs 21m
The Mets knew who to call when looking to shed an excess starter from their rotation.
Breaking down Matz trade, Bauer | 01/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 35m
MLB Now discusses the Mets trading Steven Matz to the Blue Jays and how this sets the stage for the Mets to possibly go after Trevor Bauer
Mets owner Steve Cohen loses big in GameStop stock chaos - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 41m
Cohen, and his ilk, were the ones who created the market conditions that led to the chaos of the last week.
What Does Steven Matz Deal Mean for Trevor Bauer Pursuit?
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 53m
That was my first thought, too, and I think it will almost certainly happen. But before we get to that, lets talk about the trade. He turned out to be the worst. Probably Nothing
Steve Cohen defends himself after shady hedge fund bailout
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 57m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen defended himself against allegations that he had a hand in the drama involving GameStop and Wall Street
Mets Will Be in Attendance for Jake Arrieta’s Workout
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
Per Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets will be in attendance for right-hander Jake Arrieta's workout for interested teams in Austin, Texas on Friday.Arrieta, 34, is far removed from his 20Per Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets will be in...
RT @The7Line: 🛒🛒🛒🛒🛒 https://t.co/jBUxXSLA8zSuper Fan
We're back with Episode 2 of Beyond the Booth Live! Gary, Keith, and Ron look at the Steven Matz trade, the pros and cons of signing Trevor Bauer and so much more. https://t.co/kP7Y5pS9DCTV / Radio Network
-
RT @metsblog: What would you like to see the Mets do to finish the offseason? https://t.co/t9AnYKHRbyTV / Radio Network
Add another name to the Blue Jays' ever-growing rotation, as Toronto picked up Steven Matz in a trade with the Mets. @_TonyWolfe_ breaks down the deal for both sides, as well as what went wrong for Matz (read: just about everything) in 2020. https://t.co/YKmkBPReGEBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets from a Ponzi Scheme to the GameStop Scandal. #onlythemetsMisc
