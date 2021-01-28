Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Blogging Mets
58767999_thumbnail

What Does Steven Matz Deal Mean for Trevor Bauer Pursuit?

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 53m

That was my first thought, too, and I think it will almost certainly happen. But before we get to that, lets talk about the trade. He turned out to be the worst. Probably Nothing

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Bleacher Report
58769122_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Trevor Bauer Contract Offer Likely to Be Less Than Record $36M AAV

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 6m

The New York Mets have reportedly made an offer to pitcher Trevor Bauer worth less than the record annual value of $36 million and only for three or four years, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network...

FanGraphs
58767154_thumbnail

Blue Jays Add Even More Rotation Depth in Trade for Steven Matz

by: Tony Wolfe FanGraphs 21m

The Mets knew who to call when looking to shed an excess starter from their rotation.

Film Room
58768099_thumbnail

Breaking down Matz trade, Bauer | 01/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 36m

MLB Now discusses the Mets trading Steven Matz to the Blue Jays and how this sets the stage for the Mets to possibly go after Trevor Bauer

Daily News
58768219_thumbnail

Mets owner Steve Cohen loses big in GameStop stock chaos - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 41m

Cohen, and his ilk, were the ones who created the market conditions that led to the chaos of the last week.

Larry Brown Sports
56950772_thumbnail

Steve Cohen defends himself after shady hedge fund bailout

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 57m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen defended himself against allegations that he had a hand in the drama involving GameStop and Wall Street

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Prime Time Sports Talk
58767731_thumbnail

All Signs Pointing to Mets Signing Trevor Bauer

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 1h

The Mets are in a prime position to sign Trevor Bauer in free agency and Ben Fadden tells us why the Cy Young winner could be heading to Queens.

Mets Merized
58767400_thumbnail

Mets Will Be in Attendance for Jake Arrieta’s Workout

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1h

Per Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets will be in attendance for right-hander Jake Arrieta's workout for interested teams in Austin, Texas on Friday.Arrieta, 34, is far removed from his 20Per Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets will be in...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets