New York Mets

Lohud
NY Mets fire GM Jared Porter for sending explicit texts, images

by: @lohud LoHud 2h

The Mets fired general manager Jared Porter around nine hours after an ESPN report said he sent explicit texts and images to a female reporter.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Michael McGreevy

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 15m

  Michael McGreevy   RHP      6-4      200      UC Santa Barbara   1-14-21  -  Baseball America   Michael McGreevy   UC Santa Ba...

Sports Illustrated
MLB Rumors: Mets Offer Trevor Bauer Multi-Year Deal

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 15m

The Mets' offer to Bauer is reportedly three or four years in length and less than the record of $36 million in average annual value for a pitcher.

SNY Mets

Noah Syndergaard, Dom Smith, and Brandon Nimmo take a trip back to the minors | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 53m

Noah Syndergaard, Dom Smith, and Brandon Nimmo have a minor league flashback by watching old video features about them filmed while they were still minor lea...

Lohud
Mets beat writer Justin Toscano breaks down acquisitions of Lindor and Carrasco

by: @lohud LoHud 2h

Mets beat writer Justin Toscano breaks down the team's blockbuster trade with Cleveland.

Syracuse Mets
Mets and Tides postponed on Friday, doubleheader scheduled for Saturday | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 2h

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Just Enough of Steven Matz

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

We need not mourn the departure of Long Islands Own Steven Matz, traded to Toronto for younger pitchers Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski on Wednesday night. Matz?

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Trevor Bauer Contract Offer Likely to Be Less Than Record $36M AAV

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 3h

The New York Mets have reportedly made an offer to pitcher Trevor Bauer worth less than the record annual value of $36 million and only for three or four years, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network...

FanGraphs
Blue Jays Add Even More Rotation Depth in Trade for Steven Matz

by: Tony Wolfe FanGraphs 3h

The Mets knew who to call when looking to shed an excess starter from their rotation.

