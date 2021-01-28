New York Mets
Trevor Bauer sweepstakes down to these two teams?
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 34m
MLB reporter Jon Heyman tweeted Thursday that the race for Trevor Bauer could come down to the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 SP Right Now: deGrom | 01/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 21m
Jacob deGrom places first on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Starting Pitchers Right Now
Matz releases statements after trade to Jays
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2m
The first statement from the Long Island Native was issued to the Mets fans and organization. Via Twitter His next statement was geared towards the Blue Jays fanbase and his future with the team. V…
Mets News: Signing Aaron Loup enhances bullpen’s effectiveness
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 29m
On Wednesday afternoon the New York Mets signed free agent left-handed reliever Aaron Loup to a one-year deal in what is a much-needed move for the bullpen...
Steven Matz Thanks Mets Fans on Twitter After Trade to Blue Jays for Prospects
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 37m
Former New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz took to Twitter on Thursday to address fans of the team that drafted him out of high school in 2009...
Why One Met Believes A Change Of Scenery Can Fix Steven Matz
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 39m
Relief pitcher Brad Brach went through his normal workout routine on Thursday morning with close friend and now former teammate Steven Matz, who the Mets dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays the night bRelief pitcher Brad Brach went through his normal...
Steven Matz has farewell message for Mets fans
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 1h
Steven Matz apparently has no hard feelings that the New York Mets traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. “I’ll always be grateful to the Mets for the opportunity to play for my
Scouting Report - RHP - Michael McGreevy
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Michael McGreevy RHP 6-4 200 UC Santa Barbara 1-14-21 - Baseball America Michael McGreevy UC Santa Ba...
