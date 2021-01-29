Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
58791767_thumbnail

Metstradamus - The Other One That Escaped To The North

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 34m

  By  metstradamus  |  January 28, 2021 9:20 pm Well this wasn’t so much of an escape as it was a relocation. As I hope you’ve heard by now,...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Yardbarker
58792526_thumbnail

Three-time All-Star Daniel Murphy retires from MLB

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 7m

Three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy, who made his name with the New York Mets  and became a Mets folk hero during the '15 postseason that included a World Series run, won't be joining a new team this offseason. 

New York Post
58792273_thumbnail

Mets playoff hero Daniel Murphy retiring after ‘beautiful’ 12-year career

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 16m

After 12 years in the major leagues, highlighted by leading the Mets to the World Series in 2015, Daniel Murphy is retiring. The 35-year-old infielder, a 13th-round draft pick by the Mets in 2006

Mets Junkies
58792127_thumbnail

Daniel Murphy Retires

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 21m

Former Met Daniel Murphy has announced his retirement. Murphy, most known for his great perfomance in the 2015 playoffs, were he hit 7 homeruns. Thank you Murph for the memories and enjoy your reti…

MLB Trade Rumors
58791826_thumbnail

Daniel Murphy Retires

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 32m

Former Mets, Nationals, Cubs and Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy announced his retirement. Read about his career at MLB Trade Rumors.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
42426538_thumbnail

Ex-Met, Nat Murphy retires from 'beautiful game'

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 43m

Daniel Murphy, a three-time All-Star and the 2015 NLCS MVP with the Mets, is retiring after 12 major league seasons.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
58791367_thumbnail

Mets Postseason Hero Daniel Murphy Retires From Baseball

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 55m

According to Andy Martino of SNY, former Mets infielder Daniel Murphy has retired from baseball.Murphy talked to SNY about his retirement, "This is a beautiful game, and I really just feel humAccording to Andy Martino of SNY, former Mets infielder...

The Mets Police
58791236_thumbnail

Former Mets great Daniel Murphy is retiring

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Wow, that scrappy guy helping out in the outfield is retiring.  He played at SHEA STADIUM as a Met! SNY reports.. “This is a beautiful game, and I really just feel humbled and blessed that it let me jump on the ride for a little bit,” Murphy, 35,...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets