Daniel Murphy Retires
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 32m
Former Mets, Nationals, Cubs and Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy announced his retirement. Read about his career at MLB Trade Rumors.
Three-time All-Star Daniel Murphy retires from MLB
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 7m
Three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy, who made his name with the New York Mets and became a Mets folk hero during the '15 postseason that included a World Series run, won't be joining a new team this offseason.
Mets playoff hero Daniel Murphy retiring after ‘beautiful’ 12-year career
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 16m
After 12 years in the major leagues, highlighted by leading the Mets to the World Series in 2015, Daniel Murphy is retiring. The 35-year-old infielder, a 13th-round draft pick by the Mets in 2006
Daniel Murphy Retires
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 22m
Former Met Daniel Murphy has announced his retirement. Murphy, most known for his great perfomance in the 2015 playoffs, were he hit 7 homeruns. Thank you Murph for the memories and enjoy your reti…
Ex-Met, Nat Murphy retires from 'beautiful game'
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 43m
Daniel Murphy, a three-time All-Star and the 2015 NLCS MVP with the Mets, is retiring after 12 major league seasons.
Mets Postseason Hero Daniel Murphy Retires From Baseball
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 55m
According to Andy Martino of SNY, former Mets infielder Daniel Murphy has retired from baseball.Murphy talked to SNY about his retirement, "This is a beautiful game, and I really just feel humAccording to Andy Martino of SNY, former Mets infielder...
Former Mets great Daniel Murphy is retiring
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Wow, that scrappy guy helping out in the outfield is retiring. He played at SHEA STADIUM as a Met! SNY reports.. “This is a beautiful game, and I really just feel humbled and blessed that it let me jump on the ride for a little bit,” Murphy, 35,...
