NY Mets fire GM Jared Porter for sending explicit texts, images
by: @northjersey — North Jersey 1h
The Mets fired general manager Jared Porter around nine hours after an ESPN report said he sent explicit texts and images to a female reporter.
Kim Ng Stands Alone Among MLB's New Top-Level Executives
by: James Wagner — NY Times 7m
Major League Baseball celebrated the hiring of a woman as a sign of progress on diversity in its executive ranks. Every comparable hire over the last two years has been a white man.
Sean Reid-Foley Could Make Surprising Impact as Reliever
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 25m
In just a few weeks, pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to the New York Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, meaning every single newcomer will undoubtedly be looking to makeIn just a few weeks, pitchers and catchers will begin...
Daniel Murphy announces retirement from MLB after 12 seasons - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 49m
Murphy spent last season with the Rockies but is perhaps best remembered for his postseason heroics with the Mets
Trevor Bauer could be a difference-maker, but should the Mets go over a certain price for him? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 58m
SNY's Anthony Recker explains why he believes that Trevor Bauer could be an asset for the Mets and a possible difference-maker but the Mets shouldn't break t...
Daniel Murphy Retiring From MLB After 12 Seasons
by: Jenna West — Sports Illustrated 1h
Murphy delivered in the 2015 postseason for the Mets by homering in six consecutive games during the NLDS and NLCS.
Mets beat writer Justin Toscano breaks down acquisitions of Lindor and Carrasco
by: @northjersey — North Jersey 1h
Mets beat writer Justin Toscano breaks down the team's blockbuster trade with Cleveland.
Daniel Murphy retires after 12 seasons
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 2h
Daniel Murphy, who slugged the Mets into the World Series in 2015 and transformed into an MVP candidate with the Nationals, is retiring after 12 seasons in the Major Leagues. Murphy told SNY's Andy Martino on Friday that he has decided to retire. "Thi
Three-time All-Star Daniel Murphy retires from MLB
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
Three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy, who made his name with the New York Mets and became a Mets folk hero during the '15 postseason that included a World Series run, won't be joining a new team this offseason.
Mets playoff hero Daniel Murphy retires: https://t.co/VrzHo1eJCbNewspaper / Magazine
Steven Matz's Mets tenure done in by fastball tweak https://t.co/gDL8ASzpXWBlogger / Podcaster
#TheMetsJunkiesPodcast (Episode 11) Matz is outta the Loup, is Bauer in? – @MetsJunkies #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #Mets https://t.co/siWjCkdXuHBlog / Website
Really @7BOOMERESIASON!!! This is what stops you from attending a #Mets game?? Not the many shady dealings and mishaps of the Wilpons era??🙄 #LGMBoomer Esiason lights up new Mets owner @StevenACohen2, and vows to never attend another game until he confirms there were no shady dealings. -@WFANmornings https://t.co/IbTBXvBo4zBlogger / Podcaster
Net positive.Some of the biggest thrills I’ve had broadcasting Mets games were provided by Daniel Murphy. His performance in the 2015 post season was, to paraphrase Vin Scully talking about Brooks Robinson, “Otherworldly”. They don’t win that pennant without him. Good luck, Murph, and thanks.TV / Radio Network
RT @MBrownstein89: I want to extend a big thank you to James McCann for speaking with me today for an upcoming @Metsmerized interview. @McCannon33 @BallengeeGroup #Mets #LGM https://t.co/FkdnkNyQDDBlogger / Podcaster
