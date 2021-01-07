Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
58793585_thumbnail

Daniel Murphy Retiring From MLB After 12 Seasons

by: Jenna West Sports Illustrated 1h

Murphy delivered in the 2015 postseason for the Mets by homering in six consecutive games during the NLDS and NLCS.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The New York Times
58795133_thumbnail

Kim Ng Stands Alone Among MLB's New Top-Level Executives

by: James Wagner NY Times 12m

Major League Baseball celebrated the hiring of a woman as a sign of progress on diversity in its executive ranks. Every comparable hire over the last two years has been a white man.

Mets Merized
58794775_thumbnail

Sean Reid-Foley Could Make Surprising Impact as Reliever

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 30m

In just a few weeks, pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to the New York Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, meaning every single newcomer will undoubtedly be looking to makeIn just a few weeks, pitchers and catchers will begin...

CBS Sports

Daniel Murphy announces retirement from MLB after 12 seasons - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 54m

Murphy spent last season with the Rockies but is perhaps best remembered for his postseason heroics with the Mets

SNY Mets

Trevor Bauer could be a difference-maker, but should the Mets go over a certain price for him? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

SNY's Anthony Recker explains why he believes that Trevor Bauer could be an asset for the Mets and a possible difference-maker but the Mets shouldn't break t...

North Jersey
58793257_thumbnail

Mets beat writer Justin Toscano breaks down acquisitions of Lindor and Carrasco

by: @northjersey North Jersey 1h

Mets beat writer Justin Toscano breaks down the team's blockbuster trade with Cleveland.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB: Mets.com
58792862_thumbnail

Daniel Murphy retires after 12 seasons

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 2h

Daniel Murphy, who slugged the Mets into the World Series in 2015 and transformed into an MVP candidate with the Nationals, is retiring after 12 seasons in the Major Leagues. Murphy told SNY's Andy Martino on Friday that he has decided to retire. "Thi

Yardbarker
58792526_thumbnail

Three-time All-Star Daniel Murphy retires from MLB

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2h

Three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy, who made his name with the New York Mets  and became a Mets folk hero during the '15 postseason that included a World Series run, won't be joining a new team this offseason. 

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets