MLB rumors: Cardinals, Rockies agree to Nolan Arenado blockbuster trade | Why it’s bad news for the Yankees - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
The Colorado Rockies are trading third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado is an eight-time Gold Glove winner, five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
Looks like Uncle Steve deleted his twitter account
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
This is VERY interesting. Developing…. I’m just trying to watch TV.
Mets Chairman Steve Cohen Appears to Delete Twitter Account After GameStop Drama
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 27m
New York Mets chairman Steve Cohen appeared to delete his Twitter account Friday night after spending most of the week in the middle of the GameStop investment saga via his Point72 Ventures...
MLB News: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire Nolan Arenado From Colorado Rockies
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 41m
The Colorado Rockies have traded star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal.There are no confirmed reports for the players heading backThe Colorado Rockies have traded star third baseman...
Scouting Report - OF - Lorenzo Carrier
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Lorenzo Carrier OF 6-4 188 Appoquinimink HS (DE) 1-14-21 - Baseball America Lorenzo Ca...
Daniel Murphy retires after 12 MLB seasons - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 4h
Three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Friday after 12 seasons. Murphy, 35, is best known for highlighting the New York Mets’ surge toward the 2015 World Series by belting a homer in six...
Steven Matz definitely surprised but very excited by trade to Blue Jays | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 4h
Newest Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz describes his emotional roller coaster after learning he had been traded by the only organization he'd ever played for, ...
Mets news: Postseason hero Daniel Murphy hanging ’em up
by: Phil Watson — Fansided: Call To The Pen 4h
It may not really be New York Mets news -- the player hasn't been with the club in more than five years -- but given that Daniel Murphy put together one of...
RT @roselleavenue: Colorized custom card of Warren Spahn late in his career with the #Mets 🙂 Source image shown for comparison 🤔
Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter account after GameStop backlash
RT @NewsdaySports: The Twitter account belonging to Mets owner Steve Cohen was deactivated as of Friday night, capping a busy week in which his hedge fund lost significant money and he bickered online with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy:
The Twitter account belonging to Mets owner Steve Cohen was deactivated as of Friday night, capping a busy week in which his hedge fund lost significant money and he bickered online with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy:
