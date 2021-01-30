New York Mets
Mets Owner Steve Cohen Taking a Break from Twitter After Family Received Threats
by: Mike Chiari — Bleacher Report 2h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Saturday that he will be taking a break from Twitter. Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted the following statement from Cohen: "I've ...
Opinion: Assessing Value On The Field And In The Market
by: james schapiro — Mets Merized Online 31m
Do you understand the GameStop stuff? I think I do, sort of. Basically, what’s happened is that lots of people on Reddit have decided to pump money into GameStop stock, and the stock has skyrockDo you understand the GameStop stuff? I think I do,...
Mets Owner Steven Cohen Deletes Twitter Account After Threats
by: Kevin Draper — NY Times 45m
The Mets owner said his family had been targeted on the social media service. The move comes after he was pulled into the stock-market tug of war over GameStop.
Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen takes bath on GameStop stock, then cleanses himself of Twitter
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 51m
Everyone loves Steve Cohen, the new owner of the Mets who tweets with fans and is willing to spend money to put a winning team on the field!
When Storks Collide
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 59m
George Theodore was only a part of the New York Mets for a short time, but “The Stork” holds a special place in Mets fans’ hearts. Known primarily for his gruesome collision with Don Hahn in 1973, Theodore found a new life after baseball even more...
Mets owner off Twitter after stock-fueled threats
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 1h
Mets owner Steve Cohen is taking a "break" from Twitter after saying his family received personal threats this week amid an ongoing stock-trading standoff involving GameStop and a few other struggling companies.
Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter over threats to family - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Steve Cohen abruptly deleted his Twitter account Friday night after months of back-and-forth with Mets fans, critics, bloggers and the like.
NY Mets would be wise to look into trading for Lorenzo Cain
by: Steve Malik — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Despite many fans' number one free agent target recently coming off the board, in George Springer, the New York Mets still have a few other options left to...
Mets shared a statement from Steve Cohen about Steve’s twitter break
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
The Mets didn’t get a chance to send me a press release yet, nor did they post it to the site where they have been posting them, but David Lennon says he has a statement. So jokes aside, nobody’s family should be threatened ever. But back to the...
I'm watching this and thinking about the fact that last month i played a virtual reality boxing game and was sore for like 3 days. Nicola Hurricane Hopewell is not messing around.Enjoyed doing this pad combo as one of my warm up drills before sparring this afternoon 🥊 https://t.co/DclWIjED0aBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AdamRubinMedia: Going to paraphrase, but Josh Thole had the best #Mets-related explanation for canceling his Twitter account. Basically said he has people telling him he sucks three hours a day at the ballpark. Doesn't need it the other 21 hours a day on social media too.Blogger / Podcaster
I remember doing one of these last year, and not only was the summary limited to one tweet, but the main story (besides Carlos Beltran falling from grace) was Yoenis Cespedes getting attacked by a wild boar. The good ol' days.Mets offseason, so far: • Bill de Blasio pretends he won't approve Mets sale • Jeff Wilpon's farewell Zoom call • Steve Cohen is officially Mets owner • Cohen pledges $24 million in charity/employee aid • Brodie Van Wagenen is fired • Uncle Stevie's flawless intro presserBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYTSports: Mets owner Steven Cohen, who had fashioned himself as a playful billionaire friend to Mets fans on Twitter, shut down his account late Friday. He said his family had faced threats after he was pulled into the venomous fight over GameStop. https://t.co/7nRpUETo2wBlogger / Podcaster
Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen takes bath on GameStop stock, then cleanses himself of Twitter https://t.co/VuOiONQVhVHumor
