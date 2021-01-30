New York Mets
Mets sign reliever Aaron Loup to one-year, $3 million deal
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker
During the pandemic-shortened campaign with the Rays, Loup went 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA, 0.840 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 25 innings.
Mets Owner, Hedge Fund Billionaire Steve Cohen Leaves Twitter, Citing Threats
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York
Cohen's hedge fund, Point72, has become entangled in market turmoil that has pitted a band of small investors against traders that made bets against — or “shorted” — stock of companies including GameStop.
Opinion: Wilpon Era Robbed Daniel Murphy of Iconic Mets Career
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online
Drafted by the New York Mets in the 13th round back in 2006, the first 10 years of Daniel Murphy’s career came as a member of the Mets organization. During that time, Murphy played in over 900 gDrafted by the New York Mets in the 13th round back in...
Murphy Smashes Postseason Record
by: New York Mets
10/21/15: In Game 4 of the 2015 NLCS Daniel Murphy homers for a Major League Baseball record sixth straight postseason game. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video...
Press release: Mets sign LHP Aaron Loup | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 30, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed left-handed pitcher Aaron Loup to a one-year contract. Loup, 33, spent the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, going 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA (seven earned runs/
Mets Owner Steven Cohen Deletes Twitter Account After Threats
by: Kevin Draper — NY Times
The Mets owner said his family had been targeted on the social media service. The move comes after he was pulled into the stock-market tug of war over GameStop.
Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen takes bath on GameStop stock, then cleanses himself of Twitter
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin
Everyone loves Steve Cohen, the new owner of the Mets who tweets with fans and is willing to spend money to put a winning team on the field!
When Storks Collide
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine
George Theodore was only a part of the New York Mets for a short time, but “The Stork” holds a special place in Mets fans’ hearts. Known primarily for his gruesome collision with Don Hahn in 1973, Theodore found a new life after baseball even more...
