Met Owner Steve Cohen Rightfully Deletes His Twitter Account By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 50m
Met owner Steve Cohen deleted his Twitter account because he was getting tons of hate tweets and personal attacks and The Met owner did the right thing. He explained his departure with […]
Steve Cohen, Owner of Mets and Hedge Fund, Leaves Twitter Due to Threats
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 35m
Steve Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72, is a part of the market turmoil between investors and the traders that shorted stocks of companies like GameStop.
Lenny Dykstra rips ‘vultures’ for trolling Steve Cohen on Twitter
by: Dean Balsamini — New York Post 51m
Lenny Dykstra came out swinging Saturday against the “vultures” that forced billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen to bench his Twitter account amid the GameStop tumult. “He should
Stark: Phillies Have Two-Year Agreement With Didi Gregorius
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop Didi Gregorius, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.Gregorius, 30, is perhaps best known for his days a Yankee from 2015-2019.The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop...
Mets owner Steve Cohen deactivates Twitter account following 'personal threats' | Newsday
by: David Lennon and Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
Mets owner Steve Cohen has confirmed his "break" from Twitter but also suggested Saturday in a statement released by the team that he could be back. Cohen’s Twitter account, which had become incredibl
Scouting Report - LHP - Andrew Abbott
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Andrew Abbott LHP 6-0 175 Virginia 2020 Virginia stat line - 9-appearances, 3-0, 1.35, 13.1-IP, 28-K 1-20...
Mets Owner, Hedge Fund Billionaire Steve Cohen Leaves Twitter, Citing Threats
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 3h
Cohen's hedge fund, Point72, has become entangled in market turmoil that has pitted a band of small investors against traders that made bets against — or “shorted” — stock of companies including GameStop.
Mets sign reliever Aaron Loup to one-year, $3 million deal
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 4h
During the pandemic-shortened campaign with the Rays, Loup went 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA, 0.840 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 25 innings.
The Mets are suddenly the most exciting team in baseball and it’s all because of Jeff Wilpon and his trade deadline magic. If you gave up on the Mets we don’t want you back on the wagon. Choo choo!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @kylegriffin1: Rep. Katie Porter reintroduced The Stopping the Mental Health Pandemic Act this week, which passed the House last year, which would strengthen the efforts of state and local governments, non-profits, and service providers to tackle behavioral health needs related to COVID-19.Blogger / Podcaster
#MetsTwitter, I’m sure you’re already up with The Subway to Shea Podcast... but if not, give it a go. It’s a great listen. #Mets #LFGM #MetsJunkies #LGM https://t.co/e9ZKmuOLILBlog / Website
RT @SInow: Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets and Point72, left Twitter due to threats https://t.co/FDDQVEI6alNewspaper / Magazine
Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets and Point72, left Twitter due to threats https://t.co/FDDQVEI6alTV / Radio Network
"If signing Bauer would not preclude the Mets from also extending Conforto and Lindor, great. But if it does, there's a problem." Weighing the pros and cons of the Mets signing Trevor Bauer (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/fWN7DQxszvTV / Radio Network
