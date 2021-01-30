Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Extra
58816650_thumbnail

Met Owner Steve Cohen Rightfully Deletes His Twitter Account By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 50m

Met owner Steve Cohen deleted his Twitter account because he was getting tons of hate tweets and personal attacks and The Met owner did the right thing. He explained his departure with […]

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Sports Illustrated
55527664_thumbnail

Steve Cohen, Owner of Mets and Hedge Fund, Leaves Twitter Due to Threats

by: Associated Press Sports Illustrated 35m

Steve Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72, is a part of the market turmoil between investors and the traders that shorted stocks of companies like GameStop.

New York Post
58816603_thumbnail

Lenny Dykstra rips ‘vultures’ for trolling Steve Cohen on Twitter

by: Dean Balsamini New York Post 51m

Lenny Dykstra came out swinging Saturday against the “vultures” that forced billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen to bench his Twitter account amid the GameStop tumult. “He should

Mets Merized
48855536_thumbnail

Stark: Phillies Have Two-Year Agreement With Didi Gregorius

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 1h

The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop Didi Gregorius, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.Gregorius, 30, is perhaps best known for his days a Yankee from 2015-2019.The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop...

Newsday
58816000_thumbnail

Mets owner Steve Cohen deactivates Twitter account following 'personal threats' | Newsday

by: David Lennon and Tim Healey Newsday 1h

Mets owner Steve Cohen has confirmed his "break" from Twitter but also suggested Saturday in a statement released by the team that he could be back. Cohen’s Twitter account, which had become incredibl

Mack's Mets
58815788_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Andrew Abbott

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

Andrew Abbott   LHP      6-0      175      Virginia     2020 Virginia stat line - 9-appearances, 3-0, 1.35, 13.1-IP, 28-K   1-20...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
WFAN
58814336_thumbnail

Mets Owner, Hedge Fund Billionaire Steve Cohen Leaves Twitter, Citing Threats

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 3h

Cohen's hedge fund, Point72, has become entangled in market turmoil that has pitted a band of small investors against traders that made bets against — or “shorted” — stock of companies including GameStop.

Yardbarker
58813161_thumbnail

Mets sign reliever Aaron Loup to one-year, $3 million deal

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 4h

During the pandemic-shortened campaign with the Rays, Loup went 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA, 0.840 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 25 innings. 

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets