Scouting Report - RHP - Ryan Bergert
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Ryan Bergert RHP 6-2 200 West Virginia 2020 West Virginia stat line - 4-starts, 2-1, 2.92, 1.01, 24.2-IP,...
Should I Care About GameStop?
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
Steve Cohen's Twitter account was fun while it lasted, but I can't say that I'm too sorry to see it go. I've been on Twitter since 2012, but...
Steve Cohen, Owner of Mets and Hedge Fund, Leaves Twitter Due to Threats
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 3h
Steve Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72, is a part of the market turmoil between investors and the traders that shorted stocks of companies like GameStop.
Met Owner Steve Cohen Rightfully Deletes His Twitter Account By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 3h
Met owner Steve Cohen deleted his Twitter account because he was getting tons of hate tweets and personal attacks and The Met owner did the right thing. He explained his departure with […]
Lenny Dykstra rips ‘vultures’ for trolling Steve Cohen on Twitter
by: Dean Balsamini — New York Post 3h
Lenny Dykstra came out swinging Saturday against the “vultures” that forced billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen to bench his Twitter account amid the GameStop tumult. “He should
Stark: Phillies Have Two-Year Agreement With Didi Gregorius
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 3h
The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop Didi Gregorius, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.Gregorius, 30, is perhaps best known for his days a Yankee from 2015-2019.The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop...
Mets owner Steve Cohen deactivates Twitter account following 'personal threats' | Newsday
by: David Lennon and Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
Mets owner Steve Cohen has confirmed his "break" from Twitter but also suggested Saturday in a statement released by the team that he could be back. Cohen’s Twitter account, which had become incredibl
Mets Owner, Hedge Fund Billionaire Steve Cohen Leaves Twitter, Citing Threats
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 5h
Cohen's hedge fund, Point72, has become entangled in market turmoil that has pitted a band of small investors against traders that made bets against — or “shorted” — stock of companies including GameStop.
