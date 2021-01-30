Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mike's Mets
58818190_thumbnail

Should I Care About GameStop?

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

Steve Cohen's Twitter account was fun while it lasted, but I can't say that I'm too sorry to see it go. I've been on Twitter since 2012, but...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mack's Mets
58818001_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Ryan Bergert

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Ryan Bergert   RHP      6-2      200      West Virginia     2020 West Virginia stat line - 4-starts, 2-1, 2.92, 1.01, 24.2-IP,...

Sports Illustrated
55527664_thumbnail

Steve Cohen, Owner of Mets and Hedge Fund, Leaves Twitter Due to Threats

by: Associated Press Sports Illustrated 3h

Steve Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72, is a part of the market turmoil between investors and the traders that shorted stocks of companies like GameStop.

The New York Extra
58816650_thumbnail

Met Owner Steve Cohen Rightfully Deletes His Twitter Account By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 3h

Met owner Steve Cohen deleted his Twitter account because he was getting tons of hate tweets and personal attacks and The Met owner did the right thing. He explained his departure with […]

New York Post
58816603_thumbnail

Lenny Dykstra rips ‘vultures’ for trolling Steve Cohen on Twitter

by: Dean Balsamini New York Post 3h

Lenny Dykstra came out swinging Saturday against the “vultures” that forced billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen to bench his Twitter account amid the GameStop tumult. “He should

Mets Merized
48855536_thumbnail

Stark: Phillies Have Two-Year Agreement With Didi Gregorius

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3h

The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop Didi Gregorius, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.Gregorius, 30, is perhaps best known for his days a Yankee from 2015-2019.The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Newsday
58816000_thumbnail

Mets owner Steve Cohen deactivates Twitter account following 'personal threats' | Newsday

by: David Lennon and Tim Healey Newsday 3h

Mets owner Steve Cohen has confirmed his "break" from Twitter but also suggested Saturday in a statement released by the team that he could be back. Cohen’s Twitter account, which had become incredibl

WFAN
58814336_thumbnail

Mets Owner, Hedge Fund Billionaire Steve Cohen Leaves Twitter, Citing Threats

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 5h

Cohen's hedge fund, Point72, has become entangled in market turmoil that has pitted a band of small investors against traders that made bets against — or “shorted” — stock of companies including GameStop.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets