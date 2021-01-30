New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting Report - RHP - Dominic Hamel
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Dominic Hamel RHP 6-2 206 Dallas Baptist 2020 Dallas Baptist stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 4.58, 1.02, 19.2-...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Owner Steve Cohen Was Pushed Off Twitter For Antagonizing GameStop Day Traders
by: Ryan Nagelhout — Uproxx 2h
Cohen’s company helped save a hedge fund that heavily shorted GameStop, and his Tweets have apparently prompted threats.
MLB’s free-agent market storylines aren’t over yet
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
It has been a good month for baseball, no? Oh, the industry didn’t go scandal-free, thanks to the Mets and Jared Porter, and spring training remains scheduled to start on time despite the obvious
Should I Care About GameStop?
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4h
Steve Cohen's Twitter account was fun while it lasted, but I can't say that I'm too sorry to see it go. I've been on Twitter since 2012, but...
Steve Cohen, Owner of Mets and Hedge Fund, Leaves Twitter Due to Threats
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 5h
Steve Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72, is a part of the market turmoil between investors and the traders that shorted stocks of companies like GameStop.
Met Owner Steve Cohen Rightfully Deletes His Twitter Account By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 5h
Met owner Steve Cohen deleted his Twitter account because he was getting tons of hate tweets and personal attacks and The Met owner did the right thing. He explained his departure with […]
Stark: Phillies Have Two-Year Agreement With Didi Gregorius
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 5h
The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop Didi Gregorius, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.Gregorius, 30, is perhaps best known for his days a Yankee from 2015-2019.The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop...
Mets owner Steve Cohen deactivates Twitter account following 'personal threats' | Newsday
by: David Lennon and Tim Healey — Newsday 5h
Mets owner Steve Cohen has confirmed his "break" from Twitter but also suggested Saturday in a statement released by the team that he could be back. Cohen’s Twitter account, which had become incredibl
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets prospect Carlos Cortes already has a hit and run scored to start game two of double header in ABL and his AVG now at .394Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ThomasBrice2017: In case you missed today's interview on the Sports Report with myself and @ernestdove on @sportanarium🎤with @AliMarcel2 we are replaying it tomorrow at 5:40PMEST/3:40PM MST/and 10:40PM UK Time over on https://t.co/N3hnPld9Qi. Here's why you should tune in. https://t.co/jJMmgjYemuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’m really going to miss Steve Cohen’s Twitter account.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The last time the Rams had a first round pick was in 2016 when they drafted Jared Goff. Their next first round pick will be in 2024The two first-round picks the Rams are giving up for Stafford will be 2022 and 2023, since picks beyond three years out can’t be traded and since the Rams have no first-rounder in 2021.Minors
-
Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @BigRedRuckus: @BTB_MikeII @MaryL1973 @George_the_3rd @john_pielli @THE_SamMaxwell @EdDWilks @koosman2pointOh @ernestdove @kranepool @NoMoreWilpons @MetsFansUnited1 @john_siracusa @JohnLukeNYC @NYMhistory @TimothyRRyder @MetsmerizedJoeD @MetsDaddy2013 @Mets Counting the days! https://t.co/aqqOMUvj0yBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets