Scouting Report - RHP - Dominic Hamel

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Dominic Hamel   RHP      6-2      206      Dallas Baptist     2020 Dallas Baptist stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 4.58, 1.02, 19.2-...

Mets Owner Steve Cohen Was Pushed Off Twitter For Antagonizing GameStop Day Traders

by: Ryan Nagelhout Uproxx 2h

Cohen’s company helped save a hedge fund that heavily shorted GameStop, and his Tweets have apparently prompted threats.

MLB’s free-agent market storylines aren’t over yet

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

It has been a good month for baseball, no? Oh, the industry didn’t go scandal-free, thanks to the Mets and Jared Porter, and spring training remains scheduled to start on time despite the obvious

Should I Care About GameStop?

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 4h

Steve Cohen's Twitter account was fun while it lasted, but I can't say that I'm too sorry to see it go. I've been on Twitter since 2012, but...

Steve Cohen, Owner of Mets and Hedge Fund, Leaves Twitter Due to Threats

by: Associated Press Sports Illustrated 5h

Steve Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72, is a part of the market turmoil between investors and the traders that shorted stocks of companies like GameStop.

Met Owner Steve Cohen Rightfully Deletes His Twitter Account By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 5h

Met owner Steve Cohen deleted his Twitter account because he was getting tons of hate tweets and personal attacks and The Met owner did the right thing. He explained his departure with […]

Stark: Phillies Have Two-Year Agreement With Didi Gregorius

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 5h

The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop Didi Gregorius, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.Gregorius, 30, is perhaps best known for his days a Yankee from 2015-2019.The Phillies have agreed to a two-year deal with shortstop...

Mets owner Steve Cohen deactivates Twitter account following 'personal threats' | Newsday

by: David Lennon and Tim Healey Newsday 5h

Mets owner Steve Cohen has confirmed his "break" from Twitter but also suggested Saturday in a statement released by the team that he could be back. Cohen’s Twitter account, which had become incredibl

