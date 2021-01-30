Do Not Sell My Personal Information

BallNine
58823551_thumbnail

The ABC’s Of Pitching Life

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 23m

Some things in baseball are as simple as reciting the alphabet. Former Mets pitcher and current Mets broadcaster Ron Darling joins Kevin Kernan this week to talk about an exercise as simple as A-B-C, and memories about the greatest college baseball...

Mets Daddy
58822824_thumbnail

Mets Should Bring Back Asdrubal Cabrera

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Entering this offseason, the New York Mets have discussed building depth, but to date, they haven’t quite accomplished it. Surveying the remaining free agents, Asdrubal Cabrera stands out. As…

centerfieldmaz
58822202_thumbnail

Hall of Fame Pitcher Nolan Ryan- Part Two (The Mets Years & the Trade 1970-1971)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 3h

In 1970 Nolan Ryan's first start came on Saturday April 18th at Shea Stadium, in a match up against the Philadelphia Phillies.  It was...

Uproxx
58819891_thumbnail

Mets Owner Steve Cohen Was Pushed Off Twitter For Antagonizing GameStop Day Traders

by: Ryan Nagelhout Uproxx 5h

Cohen’s company helped save a hedge fund that heavily shorted GameStop, and his Tweets have apparently prompted threats.

New York Post
58819823_thumbnail

MLB’s free-agent market storylines aren’t over yet

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 5h

It has been a good month for baseball, no? Oh, the industry didn’t go scandal-free, thanks to the Mets and Jared Porter, and spring training remains scheduled to start on time despite the obvious

Mack's Mets
58819806_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Dominic Hamel

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5h

  Dominic Hamel   RHP      6-2      206      Dallas Baptist     2020 Dallas Baptist stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 4.58, 1.02, 19.2-...

Mike's Mets
58818190_thumbnail

Should I Care About GameStop?

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 7h

Steve Cohen's Twitter account was fun while it lasted, but I can't say that I'm too sorry to see it go. I've been on Twitter since 2012, but...

Sports Illustrated
55527664_thumbnail

Steve Cohen, Owner of Mets and Hedge Fund, Leaves Twitter Due to Threats

by: Associated Press Sports Illustrated 9h

Steve Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72, is a part of the market turmoil between investors and the traders that shorted stocks of companies like GameStop.

