New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Even More Draft News

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  1-25-21 - BA  -   MLB and USA Baseball also announced the return of the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League for the 2022 high...

Mets Merized
Daniel Murphy’s Top 5 Mets Moments

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 1m

With the news that former Met Daniel Murphy is retiring from baseball, it would only be fitting to take a walk down memory lane and revisit Murphy's top five moments as a New York Met.Murphy pWith the news that former Met Daniel Murphy is retiring...

amNewYork
Mets funds believed to not be at risk as Steve Cohen deals with GameStop fallout | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 10m

Dave Portnoy, the founder of the popular sports blog Barstool Sports, proceeded to go after Cohen on social media with baseless accusations that he was linked

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN LHP AARON LOUP (Includes Stats)

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 20m

    METS SIGN LHP AARON LOUP   FLUSHING, N.Y., January 30, 2021 –  The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed left-handed pi...

Rising Apple

Mets once again find themselves navigating financial turbulence

by: Paul Myron Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Different players, same game. On November 6, 2020, the Wipons' reign of terror gave way to Steve Cohen, the richest owner in baseball and lifelong New York...

The Mets Police
Mets Undervisor Floral Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

You might be wondering why I decolorized the photo of this $39 cap.  I did not! That’s the color! Fortunately the undervisor is all floral and stuff.   Skip the florist. The New York Mets Floral Undervisor 59FIFTY Fitted Cap features a gray base cap...

Larry Brown Sports
Steve Cohen shuts down Twitter account after stock scandal backlash

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 1h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen had been very active on social media since he purchased the team last year, but he is taking a break from Twitter after finding his name at the center of some Wall Street drama this week. Cohen said in a statement on...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for January 31, 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mets Minors

Carlos Cortes Continues to Impress in Australian Baseball League

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Minors 3h

New York Mets prospect, Carlos Cortes continues to shine in the Australian Baseball League with the Sydney Blue Sox.Cortes, who was hitting .345 entering game one against the Canberra Cavalry,

Tweets

    metspolice.com @metspolice 2m
    Should we all take to social media or Reddit and demand the Mets release this design? That could be silly fun.
    Hey ⁦@metspolice⁩ I was at this game where they were supposed to give these away, and can confirm these designs were never released. We got some weird Jeff McNeil/Flying Squirrel mashup shirt that was way less appealing than this thing was. https://t.co/feLj2sToHj
    metspolice.com @metspolice 6m
    RT @xoxoPC64xoxo: Hey ⁦@metspolice⁩ I was at this game where they were supposed to give these away, and can confirm these designs were never released. We got some weird Jeff McNeil/Flying Squirrel mashup shirt that was way less appealing than this thing was. https://t.co/feLj2sToHj
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 10m
    RT @NEQueensNY: There is still not one vaccination site in NE Queens for vulnerable seniors who have no access to other locations. You rave about reaching all communities but there should be at least one site in each region. Don’t discriminate against NEQueens. @NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo https://t.co/zrshIQoz8o
    metspolice.com @metspolice 11m
    Mets: “we love Seaver, in honor of number 41 we will make him the 41st player on the 40 so the White Sox can grab him.” Mets: “let’s wait until Seaver dies before we figure out statue technology”. That what you wanted?
    @metspolice Get over it - we aren’t talking Seaver
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 13m
    Plus Portnoy has equity money in his company
    @MikeSilvaMedia Same people who also forget portney makes millions off the sheep’s that buy 75 bucks barstool merch and shorts stocks himself. Mind you he’s a wilpon friend and an arod group partner. The animosity was prior to this.
    metspolice.com @metspolice 13m
    Mets: we love Murph, we will start Brad Emaus. Mets: we love Murph, That’s why Gary and Keith kill him on our network every day. Mets: we love Murph but we play Ike. Mets fans: we love Murph but wow Valdespin! Mets: we love Murph so much we let him go to the Nationals.
