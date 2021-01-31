New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: MLB Proposes 154-Game Schedule, Universal DH Included
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 33m
Updated 2:54 PM ESTBill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times confirms that Major League Baseball's below-referenced proposal to the Players' Association includes the adoption of the universal desiUpdated 2:54 PM EST Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mike's Mets - Should I Care About GameStop?
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Steffanos January 30, 2021 Steve Cohen's Twitter account was fun while it lasted, but I can't say that I'm too sorry to see it ...
Mets funds believed to not be at risk as Steve Cohen deals with GameStop fallout | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Dave Portnoy, the founder of the popular sports blog Barstool Sports, proceeded to go after Cohen on social media with baseless accusations that he was linked
The Daniel Murphy Episode
by: Radio Connections with Pace Financial Coach Rae Good Golly Miss Holly Back 2 Basics Radio JoysPeace — Talkin' Mets 2h
Mike Silva discusses the career of Daniel Murphy with Greg Prince of Faith & Fear in Flushing and how it symbolizes an era of Mets baseball. Hear Mike's thoughts on the Mets not acquiring Nolan Arenado and the Steve Cohen Twitter controversy.
Mets, you don’t get to pretend you liked Daniel Murphy.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Mets, stop. If you liked him so much why did you let him go to the Nationals after Murphtober? You started Emaus over him. You started Ike over him. You discounted all the Murph stuff at the team store when he was out for a year when he got hurt...
Francisco Lindor and a critique of the Mets’ offseason
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4h
Here on the last day of January there are still plenty of good free agents available. Still, eight of the top 10 free agents from MLBTR are off the board and the top two players rumored to be avail…
Mets once again find themselves navigating financial turbulence
by: Paul Myron — Fansided: Rising Apple 5h
Different players, same game. On November 6, 2020, the Wipons' reign of terror gave way to Steve Cohen, the richest owner in baseball and lifelong New York...
Steve Cohen shuts down Twitter account after stock scandal backlash
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 5h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen had been very active on social media since he purchased the team last year, but he is taking a break from Twitter after finding his name at the center of some Wall Street drama this week. Cohen said in a statement on...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
New Post: An Apology From Joe D. https://t.co/RSguJizVSu #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @dtwohig: Fellow @Mets fans - This coming Sat, Feb 6th, @QBConvention is going virtual @SNYtv Baseball Night in NY will be live Special guest Joe McEwing will be answering questions from fans And IT’S FREE! (Suggested donation of $5) Join us live at 1pm https://t.co/HPzaw4WCSDBlogger / Podcaster
-
David Peterson's slider vs. RHHs in 2020: .198 xwOBA, 40.0% whiff rate, 62.9% chase miss rate #Mets #LGM https://t.co/56SpY6YpUTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Several years ago, Mel overheard Jay Horwitz uttering a confusing comment, in what seemed like a foreign language, punctuating it in expletives. Mel laughed hysterically for probably 10 minutes. From that point every time I saw Mel over the years he would break out laughing. RIP.We are saddened by the passing of long time baseball reporter Mel Antonen, who was a fixture in the Nationals press box for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. https://t.co/ZcQxwCdFDmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Confirmed that #MLB proposed 154-game season to union with full pay, delay start by a month, with DH and expanded playoffs. Union still thinking it over. @TBrownYahoo broke the news. Delayed start prob gives better chance of limited cancellations & fans in stadiums.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Heartbroken to hear of Mel Antonen’s passing. One of the nicest men I have encountered in press boxes over the past 20 years. Rest in peace, my friend. https://t.co/Pti9x7HnIkBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets