Sleeper Signing: Jose Peraza
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
Peraza was signed by the Atlanta Braves at 16 years old and at one point was considered one of the top prospects in the organization. The one-time second baseman was once in the Futures Game while …
Mets Have Expressed Interest In RHP Mike Foltynewicz
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 4m
The Mets continue to seek additional starting rotation help.According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets along with the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox have interestThe Mets continue to seek additional starting rotation help.
Scouting Report - SS - Maxwell Muncy
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4m
Maxwell Muncy SS 6-1 170 Thousand Oaks HS (CA) 1-14-21 - Baseball America Maxwell Muncy Thousan...
Stars are aligning for Bauer/Mets Marriage
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 5m
By Jeremy M The romance began shortly after Sandy Anderson’s opening press conference as the new President of the new and improved New York Mets (Steve Cohen’s Mets). In his very first radio interv…
A Snowball’s Chance in Murph
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Its a summer night in 2008. Utilityman Marlon Anderson has gone on the 15-day DL with a strained hamstring. His first plate appearance, versus Roy Oswalt, results in a single.
Phillies offseason has gone much better than originally planned - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 3h
Maybe those feelings of doom and gloom around Citizens Bank Park were a bit premature. Despite everything that seemed to be against them, the Philadelphia Phillies managed to find a way to improve — something that was considered a ridiculous notion...
Where do the Mets fit on the list of Top 5 teams in the National League? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Following the trade that landed Nolan Arenado with the St. Louis Cardinals, the SNY crew ranks the Top 5 teams in the National League. Where do the New York...
The Daniel Murphy Episode
by: Radio Connections with Pace Financial Coach Rae Good Golly Miss Holly Back 2 Basics Radio JoysPeace — Talkin' Mets 6h
Mike Silva discusses the career of Daniel Murphy with Greg Prince of Faith & Fear in Flushing and how it symbolizes an era of Mets baseball. Hear Mike's thoughts on the Mets not acquiring Nolan Arenado and the Steve Cohen Twitter controversy.
Mets, you don’t get to pretend you liked Daniel Murphy.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7h
Mets, stop. If you liked him so much why did you let him go to the Nationals after Murphtober? You started Emaus over him. You started Ike over him. You discounted all the Murph stuff at the team store when he was out for a year when he got hurt...
New Post: Mets Have Expressed Interest In RHP Mike Foltynewicz https://t.co/qoMA20gU2j #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
Mets, Twins, Rays and White Sox are among teams thought to have some interest in Mike Foltynewicz after his recent throwing session. Word is, he looked good at Georgia Tech.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JeremyM84459000: @realnyteams @MetsJunkies I don't have a ton of sources, but I was told this by someone I communicate with regularly, who has connections with the team. That Cohen did try to up his offer but by that point it was over.Blog / Website
RT @realnyteams: @MetsJunkies “Trusted source told me they were not able to make a final offer” on Springer. Sorry can you clarify that please? Did Springer’s camp not allow Sandy to make a final offer, or did Cohen not allow it?Blog / Website
RT @aguilascibaenas: #ElMuchachitoDeConstanza versión #SerieDelCaribe2021. 🇩🇴 #ASeguirVolandoRD #DominicanoSoy #PorLa21RD #RumboALa21 https://t.co/hTn7gGjo7nBlogger / Podcaster
A split for Mets fans to chew on. Alonso in 2019, as 1B: .262/.359/.585 Alonso in 2020, as 1B: .246/.363/.507 Alonso in 2020, as DH: .203/.246/.469 (69 PA)Blogger / Podcaster
