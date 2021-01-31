New York Mets
Mets Have Expressed Interest In RHP Mike Foltynewicz
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets continue to seek additional starting rotation help.According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets along with the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox have interestThe Mets continue to seek additional starting rotation help.
Matz trade, Loup joins group | 02/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
The Steven Matz trade opens up a spot in the rotation, reliever Aaron Loup joins the team and more | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo
Scouting Report - SS - Maxwell Muncy
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Maxwell Muncy SS 6-1 170 Thousand Oaks HS (CA) 1-14-21 - Baseball America Maxwell Muncy Thousan...
Stars are aligning for Bauer/Mets Marriage
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
By Jeremy M The romance began shortly after Sandy Anderson’s opening press conference as the new President of the new and improved New York Mets (Steve Cohen’s Mets). In his very first radio interv…
A Snowball’s Chance in Murph
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
Its a summer night in 2008. Utilityman Marlon Anderson has gone on the 15-day DL with a strained hamstring. His first plate appearance, versus Roy Oswalt, results in a single.
Phillies offseason has gone much better than originally planned - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 4h
Maybe those feelings of doom and gloom around Citizens Bank Park were a bit premature. Despite everything that seemed to be against them, the Philadelphia Phillies managed to find a way to improve — something that was considered a ridiculous notion...
Where do the Mets fit on the list of Top 5 teams in the National League? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
Following the trade that landed Nolan Arenado with the St. Louis Cardinals, the SNY crew ranks the Top 5 teams in the National League. Where do the New York...
The Daniel Murphy Episode
by: Radio Connections with Pace Financial Coach Rae Good Golly Miss Holly Back 2 Basics Radio JoysPeace — Talkin' Mets 8h
Mike Silva discusses the career of Daniel Murphy with Greg Prince of Faith & Fear in Flushing and how it symbolizes an era of Mets baseball. Hear Mike's thoughts on the Mets not acquiring Nolan Arenado and the Steve Cohen Twitter controversy.
This is a good start, but you'd hate to construct a roster where you may need to lean on any of these guys for more than 200 at bats. I love Lagares but isn't this what Heredia is on the roster for?@stengelsghost @OmarMinayaFan There's 4 FA CF'ers who are also RHH... Juan Lagares, Kevin Pillar, Albert Almora, Jake Marisnick. Any one of those 4 could give you stellar defense in CF for 130 games and bat 9th in the order with the DH.Blogger / Podcaster
-
What’s the most random thing you witnessed at a ballpark? I saw Jerry Reuss get his 200th win.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattyP319: @PGEPod_MMO @MetsJunkies I would like the Mets to extend Lindor and Conforto, to be honest. Then CF SP 3B/2B And finally bullpen. I’m not in love with the Mets pen, but it’s also not the usual disaster.Blog / Website
-
still open because $7.10 isn’t much of a donation. where’s my checkmarks at? go for it..saw this and love the idea. for every retweet this gets, I’ll donate $.05 to the NYC Metro division of the National Alliance on Mental Illness #BellLetsTalkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MetsWes: I mean no disrespect to anyone but I don’t read any Mets Blogs. I don’t read any articles from Mets beat writers. I don’t watch any Mets related shows. I watch the games and that’s it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
And the 5th guy in the rotation is someone named Bauer. Except the Mets didn’t actually sign him. So who is the 5th? See this is where we need Metsmerized. I can’t be expected to memorize the Mets 40 man roster or look it up once and bookmark it.Blogger / Podcaster
