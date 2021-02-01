New York Mets
Mets Monday Morning GM: Kudos on the Aaron Loup deal, Steven Matz trade
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Two weeks ago, the New York Mets had one of the rougher weeks we have seen this offseason. Beginning with the firing of general manager Jared Porter after ...
Deep dive on Awesome-town Mets Usher uniforms via @uniwatch
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Good morning. Did you catch all the kerfuffle over the weekend? You probably heard about Steve quitting twitter. Then one of the dopey Mets blogs had like 10 of their 72 writers quit (surf my twitter for all that) and then SNY did a tweet that was...
The Metropolitan: Did the Mets whiff on Nolan Arenado?
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 7m
And the latest news from over the weekend
Mets: Three Michael Conforto predictions for the 2021 season
by: Michael Calascione — Fansided: Rising Apple 8m
Michael Conforto had an incredible season in 2020, finally putting it all together albeit for 60 games in a pandemic shortened season. However, the 2021 se...
New York Mets: Baseball (Supposedly) Returns This Month
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 10m
Even though a nor'easter is sweeping through the tri-state area, the New York Mets hope to play baseball this month. Luckily for the Mets, they will be in the warm, COVID-19 filled, sunshine state of Florida. With plenty of dirty laundry surrounding...
Reese Kaplan -- Finding Money But Spending It Wisely
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 16m
Word filters out of the Mets front office that during the voluntary “no comment” phase of Steve Cohen’s ownership of the ball club that they...
MLB rumors: Theo Epstein is (sort of) returning to the Red Sox - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 25m
Theo Epstein won World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox (2004, 2007) and the Chicago Cubs (2016).
Q&A with Mets addition Colby Morris
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 34m
The Mets signed RHP Colby Morris to a minor league deal a couple of days ago. Miller went from Middlebury College to Independent baseball to signing a deal with the Mets before the weekend. In 2019…
MLB, Players fighting again: Can the relationship be fixed?
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 1h
Another disagreement between the league and players shows increasing friction between the two sides.
RT @ernestdove: 2B prospect Carlos Cortes started 2019 w/ some unlucky BABIP before finishing strong in class High A. Exit velo power bat should play in AA and AAA in 2021. Unsure if transition to OF is still possible. Otherwise he sticks at 2B only in IF IMO. https://t.co/aV4R5RdZicBeat Writer / Columnist
I miss Mets news. Can we get Mets news? I want my timeline to be filled with Mets news and arguing about how solid or cheap the acquisition is. Should I just spend the day promoting Mets prospects and why they are awesome?Beat Writer / Columnist
My mother is home from the hospital. She has a long recovery ahead, but she's making progress. As for me, this has been a very difficult challenge. I'm still isolated away from my family, and still quite ill. But I feel like the turning point is near, and I’ll be back soon! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
New York Mets: Baseball (Supposedly) Returns This Month via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #MLB #LGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/TBiocyI3LEBlogger / Podcaster
RT @_beewilly: I spend an unhealthy amount of time thinking about how these three dudes will fit together on the Mets roster https://t.co/8kGw2FPxA4Beat Writer / Columnist
have to imagine the wheels are turning among the Metsies braintrustSpring training scheduled to start this month, but feels like the offseason isn’t close to finished.Beat Writer / Columnist
