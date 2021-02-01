Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Marlins Trade Jordan Yamamoto To Mets

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Marlins have traded right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto to the Mets after designating him for assignment. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Shea Bridge Report

Shea Bridge Report: Murphy, Pedroia, When We Were Young

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 48s

Two second basemen retire, which leads to a contemplation of how quickly things change.

North Jersey
Jordan Yamamoto: NY Mets getting help after trade with Miami Marlins?

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 8m

Here's how Jordan Yamamoto could impact the Mets at the big league level in 2021 after being acquired in a trade with the Marlins.

Newsday
Jordan Yamamoto acquired by Mets to give them another rotation option | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 15m

Still aiming to improve their pitching depth, the Mets acquired righthander Jordan Yamamoto from the Marlins on Monday in exchange for minor-league infielder Federico Polanco. Yamamoto, 24, was design

Amazin' Avenue
Mets acquire Jordan Yamamoto

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m

The Mets scooped up an intriguing starting pitcher who had a brutal 2020.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Angels acquire Alex Cobb from Orioles; Mets make trade with Marlins - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella CBS Sports 37m

Here is Monday's hot stove buzz

Mets Junkies
Mets Acquire Jordan Yamamoto

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 39m

The Mets have added more controlled depth to their starting staff as they traded for Jordan Yamamoto. In exchange the Mets send minor league infielder Federico Polanco to the Marlins. To make room …

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets acquire RHP Yamamoto from Marlins

by: AP ESPN New York: Mets Blog 39m

Right-hander Jordan Yamamoto was acquired by the New York Mets from the Miami Marlins on Monday for minor league infielder Federico Polanco.

Mets Merized
Mets Acquire RHP Jordan Yamamoto From Marlins

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 44m

The Mets announced on Monday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league infielder Federico Polanco.In a corresponding moveThe Mets announced on Monday that they have acquired right-

